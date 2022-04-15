ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Country Fest

By Admin
Lehigh Acres Gazette
Lehigh Acres Gazette
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Country Fest is a Country Music Festival fundraiser hosted by Lehigh Community Services at Majestic Golf Club, Saturday, April 30th from 4 pm to 10 pm....

thelehighacresgazette.com

