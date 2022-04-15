ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Man facing new charges in deadly Schroeder Road crash that killed La Follette student

By Logan Rude
x1071.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — A man charged in connection with a deadly crash on Schroeder Road is now facing additional charges tied to the incident. Online court records show 42-year-old Sadarius Goodall is facing four new charges tied to the crash: homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle,...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Follette High School#Channel 3000
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WausauPilot

Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Body of New York City mom found stuffed inside duffel bag on side of road: "This is unbelievable"

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found stuffed inside a duffel bag in Queens, CBS New York reports. The woman was identified as 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal. Police said a man was walking his dog just after 8 a.m. Saturday when he came across the bag. Officers arrived and found Gaal's body inside it. The body had not started to decompose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSMV

Metro PD: Man charged vehicular homicide by intoxication after deadly crash

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police charged a 35-year-old man after a deadly hit-and-run crash in January. Police charged Michael Crockett with vehicular homicide by intoxication on Wednesday. The charges came after police said Crockett hit 37-year-old Kathryn Stewart with a Dodge R25 pickup truck and initially left the scene on Jan 21.
NASHVILLE, TN
WALA-TV FOX10

Troopers identify Wilmer man killed in crash on Jack Williams road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Wilmer man died Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Jack Williams Road in Mobile County. State Troopers said Terry Besselaar, 56, was driving a 2008 Ford Escape when the vehicle left the road and flipped. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigators...
WILMER, AL
Oxygen

Couple Murders 2 Women Who Gave Them Shelter, Claiming, 'We Didn’t Have Any Other Choice'

Kandis R. Majors and Terri Ann Seibeck found in each other a loving and supportive partner. Life hadn’t been easy for the two single mothers from West Frankfort, Illinois. “Kandis had a beautiful smile that lit up the room when she walked in. She had so many positive things going for her.” Majors’ mother, Cindy Marlow, told “Snapped: Killer Couples,” airing Sundays at 6/5c on Oxygen.
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
BET

Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Iyanna Pleads Guilty To Stabbing The Mother Of NBA YoungBoy's Child

Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2020 stabbing of Lapattra Jacobs, the mother of rapper NBA YoungBoy's child. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the 21-year-old daughter of boxer Floyd Mayweather entered her guilty plea in a Houston courtroom, admitting to "unlawfully, intentionally and unknowingly" causing "bodily injury to Lapattra Jacobs" by cutting her "with a knife."
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy