This Week in ‘Raises’: Genies Lands $150M To Make Metaverse Avatars

This week in “Raises,” virtual avatar startup Genies—which recently welcomed Bob Iger as board member—landed fresh funding from tech-focused private equity firm Silver Lake. Meanwhile, cybersecurity startup Obsidian received backing from a trio of Silicon Valley VCs.

Venture Capital

Genies, which makes metaverse startups for celebrities, raised a $150 million Series C funding round led by Silver Lake.

SaaS cybersecurity firm Obsidian Security raised a $90 million Series C funding round led by Menlo Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners and IVP.

Studio, an online learning platform providing creative courses taught by famous artists, raised a $50 million Series B round led by Human Capital.

Feminine care and beauty brand Rael raised $35 million in new funding, per an SEC filing.

Welcome Tech, a fintech startup providing financial tools and services for immigrants, raised $30 million in funding led by TTV Capital.

Virtual diabetes clinic 9am.health raised $16 million in Series A funding co-led by 7Wire Ventures and Human Capital.

Web3 game developer Digital Insight Games raised $7.5 million in Series A funding co-led by Hivemind Capital and Griffin Gaming Partners.

Biotech startup Pictor raised $6.1 million in funding led by K1W1 and Marko Bogoievski.

Plant-based food producer Mikuna Foods raised $5.6 million in seed funding from athlete angel investors including Leticia Bufoni, Mick Fanning and Sage Kotsenburg.

Winden, which provides digital banking services for entrepreneurs, raised $5.3 million in seed funding led by Accel.

Music tech startup Trac raised $2.5 million in pre-seed funding led by Zrosk.

Biotech startup Sampling Human raised $2 million in funding led by i&i Biotech Fund.

