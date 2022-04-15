ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Temple, Maryland rare D-I schools with top Black leadership

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (AP) — In the past year, Temple has hired a new president, athletic director and football coach, all Black men. The moves...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
KEYT

Commanders tap Bellamy to replace Vermillion as head trainer

The Washington Commanders have hired Al Bellamy as their new head athletic trainer. Bellamy replaces Ryan Vermillion, who was placed on administrative leave because of what Washington called “an ongoing criminal investigation” unrelated to the team. Federal law enforcement officials, including agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, served a search warrant at the team’s practice facility and a local home in October. A Commanders spokesman declined comment when asked if Vermillion was still on leave or no longer with the organization. Bellamy returns to Washington where he spent 13 years on the team’s medical staff. He spent the past nine years as director of athletic training for Temple University athletics.
SPORTS
KEYT

Scotty Pippen Jr. signing with agent, heading to NBA draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. is entering the NBA draft and signing with an agent. Pippen announced his decision Monday in a social media post. He thanked Nashville and Vanderbilt fans for making him feel at home and shaping him into the person and player he is today. Pippen also thanked coach Jerry Stackhouse, his other coaches and teammates and professors. Pippen tested his NBA draft stock a year ago before returning to play his junior season with the Commodores. He went from second in the Southeastern Conference in scoring to first this season, averaging 20.4 points a game.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy