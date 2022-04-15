ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Nimmo, Canha on IL after Mets coach tests positive

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Mets outfielders Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha have been placed on the injured list...

keyt.com

Related
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
KEYT

Red Sox’s Plawecki, 2 staff members test positive for COVID

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki tested positive for COVID-19 along with two staff members, manager Alex Cora said before Boston faced the Twins in its annual Patriots’ Day game. Cora said the 31-year-old Plawecki is vaccinated. He was placed on the COVID-19 related injured list and the team called up catcher Conner Wong from Triple-A Worcester. Cora said he was expected to arrive before a scheduled 11:10 a.m. first pitch. Cora didn’t want to elaborate whom the staff members were, but said it wasn’t any coaches.
BOSTON, MA
KEYT

Andrew Heaney whiffs 11, Dodgers sweep Reds with 9-1 blowout

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers completed a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds with a 9-1 victory. Freddie Freeman had four hits and three RBIs, while Andrew Heaney struck out 11 over six innings of one-hit ball in a scoreless home debut for the Dodgers. Max Muncy, Will Smith and Chris Taylor had RBI doubles during a seven-run fourth on another dominant day for Los Angeles, which has won six straight. The Dodgers hadn’t swept the Reds in a four-game home series since 1975. Tyler Naquin had an RBI single in the eighth for the Reds, who have lost six in a row.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

Darvish rebounds, Padres beat Braves 2-1 despite just 3 hits

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish rebounded from the shortest outing of his career by dominating into the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 2-1 despite having just three hits. Darvish allowed a run and struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings against the World Series champions after covering just 1 2/3 innings and allowing nine runs against San Francisco on Tuesday. The Padres’ 35-year-old ace had command throughout, allowing his only run on Marcell Ozuna’s homer in the seventh. His gem allowed San Diego to split the four-game series.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KEYT

Giants-Mets Ppd, set for doubleheader Tuesday afternoon

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets postponed their game against the San Francisco Giants scheduled for Monday night due to forecasted rain and rescheduled it as part of a doubleheader Tuesday. The Mets announced the postponement about three hours before first pitch Monday, with 1-2 inches of rain expected starting around 7 p.m. The teams will play two nine-inning games Tuesday beginning at 3:10 p.m., with the second game to begin approximately 30-40 minutes after the end of the first. Giants right-hander Alex Cobb told reporters he will pitch the first game Tuesday, with ace Logan Webb starting Game 2. The Mets had righty Tylor Megill in line for Monday and ace Max Scherzer for Tuesday night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KEYT

Greene, Torkelson among touted prospects to debut so far

Hunter Greene has a chance to stand out in this era of triple-digit fastballs and high strikeout totals. The Cincinnati rookie went toe-to-toe with the powerful Dodgers on Saturday night, shutting them out for five innings before Trea Turner finally hit a two-run homer off him in the sixth. In just his second big league start, Greene threw 39 pitches that were 100 mph or faster. That’s the most since pitch tracking began in 2008. Greene is one of a handful of noteworthy newcomers who have debuted in this young season.
MLB

