Cumming, GA

Shoplifter flees from police, hides in Georgia sewer system

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — Police say a shoplifting call at a Home Depot in Georgia escalated into a manhunt and an arrest in a sewer system.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that workers at the Cumming store confronted a man who tried to steal copper wire Tuesday, but he ran out and hid in the parking lot after officers were called.

He sped off and the chase was called off because of traffic, but the man then crashed his car.

He fled to a development that was in the early stages of construction.

The sewer was the only part that was completed.

Authorities stationed someone at each entry and waited for the man to surface.

