ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

5 houses, a dozen vehicles damaged in fire on Cleveland’s east side

By Kevin Freeman, Jordan Unger
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KRTsX_0fAcKiAa00

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – About 80 firefighters were called to a triple 4-alarm fire that spread to multiple homes and garages in Cleveland Thursday evening.

The flames damaged or destroyed five homes and a dozen vehicles.

High winds fueled the spread from house to house, and miraculously no one was hurt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LTfp2_0fAcKiAa00

“What am I going to do? That’s pretty much my whole life,” said Louis Walford, Jr, who lived in the home where the fire started.

Walford could only watch as Cleveland firefighters poured water onto what was left of his home on Mannering Road in Cleveland’s South Collinwood neighborhood just before 5 p.m.

“I was in the house relaxing and I heard a big boom and when I came outside, my front porch was on fire and the upstairs of the porch, so I immediately went and woke everybody up in the house,” he said.

Walford says he called the fire department and by the time they arrived, his house was fully engulfed in flames.

“Whenever you get a lot of wind like this and you have a working structure fire, it really intensifies it. This house caught fire and actually caught the two houses next to it, two exposure houses, so we had a total of five structures, two garages and about a dozen vehicles,” said Chief Angelo Calvillo, Cleveland Division of Fire.

Flames jumped to Taishawna Wright’s house next door. Firefighters had rescued one of her dogs, Pablo. She and her boyfriend made it out safely, but when we spoke to her, she was worried about whether her other dog survived.

“There he is! Chico,” she explained as a firefighter walked out of the burning home with her other dog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0I66_0fAcKiAa00
Courtesy of Cleveland Fire

“I was asleep and my girl, she came and woke me up. I saw the outside of the kitchen window on fire, then we were running down the hallway stairs and there were droplets of fire on the stairs as we were running down and the house was engulfed with smoke,” said her boyfriend Clifton Brandy, Jr.

Nancy Garnett-Smith, who lives to the left of the home where the fire started, says she was home nursing a broken ankle.

“To tell you honestly, honey, I don’t know if I jumped all of them steps. I’m sitting on the couch and, all of a sudden, I heard an explosion, like something hit something, then the way the living room is situated, I seen extra debris outside of the living room window and so when I hopped up, I heard people yelling,” said Garnett-Smith.

“My whole life, all my tools, all my everything, gone,” said Walford.

Even though several residents say they heard an explosion, the fire chief says investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.

The flames also damaged two houses behind the home that initially caught fire.

Firefighters say they also had to shut off water to channel to the hydrants at the scene because they needed so much water.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Accidents
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Cars
Local
Ohio Accidents
WKYC

Cleveland Police: 14-year-old girl shot in the head

CLEVELAND — *Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report. The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a 14-year-old girl was shot in the head. The shooting took place in the 7300 block of Carson Avenue just before 11 p.m. The teen, who...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Side#Vehicles#Fire Department#Firefighters#Dog#Accident#Wjw
10TV

Man dies after being crushed by tree in Licking County

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A man was killed Monday after a tree he was cutting down fell on him in Licking County. The Licking County Sheriff's Office said crews were called to the 8700 block of Linnville Southeast Road in Newark around 2:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said 64-year-old...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WYTV.com

One killed, one severely injured in I-76 crash

EDINBURGH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on I-76 westbound in Portage County Friday morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle caught fire, and two people that got out of it were then hit by a semi-truck. A 50-year-old Akron man was...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WKBN

WKBN

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy