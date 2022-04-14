ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugarcreek, OH

ONLINE ONLY: Woodworking, shop tools, antiques, household, and misc.

Pick Up Location: 559 Belden Parkway NE, Sugarcreek Ohio 44681. Pick Up Date: Monday, April 25th, from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 PM....

Farm and Dairy

Household, pool table, cub cadet, and misc.

Directions: State Route 7 or US-22 to State Route 213 Turn left at the top of the hill, FOLLOW SIGNS. Household Goods, Furniture, 5’ Wood Desk, 4-Drawer File Cabinet, Ingraham 7-Day Shelf Clock, Bronze Elephant, Collection of Bottlecaps (mostly local), Pool Table, Washer & Dryer, Cub Cadet Tractor, Mechanic Tools, Workbench, Woodworking Tools, Drill Press, Table Saw & MUCH MORE!
STEUBENVILLE, OH
#Antique#Woodworking Tools#Auction#Guns#Belden Parkway Ne#Sugarcreek Ohio 44681#Chevy#Realtor
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE office furniture, equipment, and misc.

Liquidating excess office furniture and equipment the following will sell at Public Online Auction. Located at 3000 Belmont Ave., Youngstown Ohio 44505. Office Furniture and Equipment: Commercial shelving; large lot lateral files of various styles and types; large lot executive desks of various styles and types; credenzas; metal storage cabinets; Xerox Work Center 5875 w/sorter; 18+ upholstered side chairs; roll away office chairs; miscellaneous office supplies and accessories; printers; white boards; padded exam tables; Health – Meter medical scales; Total Trainer Pilates machine; B.F. Pilates machine; weight bench;
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

Guns, coins, tools, and misc.

Beautiful Rural Setting in the heart of Jackson County (Wellston). Auction is for Grady & Sue Wickline who have decided it’s time to downsize. This is a FULL Auction. We will be running 2-Auction Rings! Guns & Coins not on Premise until day of Auction! TRACTORS: Ford 600, 601 & 860-All run! 2-Bottom Plow, 3pt Disc, Agritech 60” Rotary Cutter, (2) 72” Rear Blades, Woods GTC60-60” Tiller, Ford New Holland 72” Finish Mower, Bush Hog 60” Mower, King Kutter 72” Finish Mower, Miami Fishing Boat w/9.5 Evinrude & Trailer (No Title needed), Tokheim 300 Shell Gas Pump: Well over 400 lots of Tools (Power Tools, Hand Tools, Battery Op Tools): Wright Anvil (approx 100lbs), Lincoln Ideal Arc 250 Welder, Hobart Handler Welder, Generac GP3250 Generator, Other Generators, Topcon Rotating Laser, Delta 12” Bench Planer, (10) Pancake Air Compressors, Hilti Power Actuated Tool, Hilti Combihammer, Hilti Rotary Hammer, Milwaukee: Super Hawg, 1/2” Right Angle Drills, Rotary Hammer, approx 15 sets of Milwaukee 18v Batt Op Tools, DeWalt: Deep Cut Bandsaw, Chop Saw, approx 18 sets of DeWalt 20v Batt Op Tools; Many More Tools from Ryobi, Craftsman, few Air tools & More! (20) GUNS: Winchester Model 12, (2) Henry 45-70 Rifles (NIB), Remington Shotguns, Rare CZ 30th Anniv 9mm, Browning Hi-Power 9mm, Ithaca SKB Shotgun, etc! COINS: (2) Constitution Sets w/$5 Gold Coins, 40+ Silver Dollars, (2) 10ozt Silver Bars, American Silver Eagles, Currency, Type Coins & More! TERMS: Cash or Check (If known to us). Title held if paid by Check, Visa/MC w/3% Clerking Fee. Pos Id. Food.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Home on .66 Acres, truck, tools, and misc.

PUBLIC WATER – 2 BEDROOM – FINISHED ATTIC – 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. GAS FURNACE – METAL STORAGE BUILDING – YORK TWP – MORGAN COUNTY OHIO – FORD F150 4X4 XL TRUCK – IH TRACTOR – HOUSEHOLD. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS with this...
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Inventory reduction, antiques, collectibles, guns, and misc.

TOOLS – TOYS – GUNS – FURNITURE. Will sell the following at the Sprunger Building located on the Kidron Auction Grounds, Kidron, OH (for GPS use 4885 Kidron Rd., Apple Creek, OH 44606.) Kidron is located between Wooster and Canton, Ohio, 4 miles south of US Rt. 30.
KIDRON, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: Wood foundry molds, and misc.

1221 W. WESTERN RESERVE ROAD, YOUNGSTOWN, OH 44514. Online Bidding Ends: Wednesday, March 30, 2022 @ 2 pm. Pickup: By appointment only! Friday, April 1, 2022 from 8:00 to 10:30 am. Terms: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa & MC only. Bidding closes for the first 5 items at 2:00 pm. then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

3/29-4/5 at 1PM. Antiques, jewelry, original art, and misc.

Absolute auction – all sells to the highest bidders. PICKUP LOCATION: Akron, OH. Address to be given to winning bidders. PICKUP: THURSDAY – APRIL 7 – 2022 – 4:00-6:00 P.M. Visit www.kikoauctions.com for full details. ONLINE TERMS: Visa, MasterCard & Wire Transfer accepted. 15% buyer’s premium...
AKRON, OH
