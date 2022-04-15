Teen indicted for armed carjacking in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Vicksburg teenager was indicted by a grand jury for an armed carjacking that happened on December 1, 2021.

The Vicksburg Post reported Rashad Deshon Mobley, 18, has been accused of stealing a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu from its owner at gunpoint. The incident happened on Eastover Drive.

The indictment was handed down during the Warren County grand jury’s March session.

