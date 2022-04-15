Respect League resumes with anti-violence message

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Respect Basketball League is starting its second year this month.

The league has about 20 teams through the YMCA of Youngstown. Members announced the second season Friday at a press conference.

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown was there along with Police Chief Carl Davis.

It’s about more than basketball. The league offers job and life skills training to help reduce violence in the city.

Through sports, not just basketball, through sports, you can build connections and friendships that statistics say will reduce violence. I’m not likely to hurt someone that I know,” said William Miller, founder and CEO of Respect Foundation.

For more information about the league, contact Central YMCA of Youngstown.

