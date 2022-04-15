Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Golden Valley; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Northern Carbon; Northern Rosebud; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains; Red Lodge Foothills; Southeastern Carbon; Southern Big Horn; Southwestern Yellowstone; Treasure A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW At 929 PM MDT, band of heavy snow was moving across south central Montana, including portions of I-90, I-94, US-212, US-3 and US-87, moving east at 40 mph. Locations impacted include Billings, Columbus, Roundup, Custer, Laurel, Bridger, Joliet, Fromberg, Lockwood, Worden, Huntley, Pryor, Shepherd, Billings Heights, Billings West End, Absarokee, Ballantine, Musselshell, Broadview and Lavina. A quick one to two inches of snow may accumulate as the band moves through. Winds will gust to 40 mph. Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Visibilities are below one quarter of a mile in this band of heavy and blowing snow. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to situations.
Comments / 0