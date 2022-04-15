ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker County, OR

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-16 02:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 13:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition, water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:45 PM EDT Saturday was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. - Flood stage is 15 feet.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains SNOW LATE TODAY INTO TONIGHT FOR SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON AND THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IDAHO PANHANDLE .Snow will increase across the Blue Mountains, the Palouse, and the central Idaho Panhandle late this afternoon and persist into the night. Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible this evening in places Clarkia, Deary, Mullan, and Lookout Pass. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions this evening and overnight. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
County
Baker County, OR
County
Malheur County, OR
County
Harney County, OR
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mayes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 07:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tulsa. Target Area: Mayes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MAYES...WAGONER AND WEST CENTRAL CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 704 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles northeast of Oneta to 2 miles north of Tullahassee, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Broken Arrow... Wagoner Coweta... Sequoyah State Park Oneta... Redbird Mazie HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
MAYES COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Butte, Harding by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 07:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Butte; Harding HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Northeastern Crook County. In South Dakota, Harding County and Butte County. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 19:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau Wind gusts have dropped below 40 mph across Southern Nevada and Northwest Arizona, and will continue to decrease through the remainder of the evening and overnight. As such, the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire as scheduled at 8:00 pm PDT/MST this evening.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
#Winter Weather Advisory
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Laramie County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne. * WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 19:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING Wind gusts have dropped below 40 mph across Southern Nevada and the Lake Mead Recreation Area, and will continue to decrease through the remainder of the evening and overnight. As such, the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire as scheduled at 8:00 pm PDT/MST this evening.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Haakon, Jackson, Mellette, Todd, Tripp, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennett; Haakon; Jackson; Mellette; Todd; Tripp; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern, south central and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation, the Cheyenne River Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...From 11 AM MDT /noon CDT/ to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beartooth Foothills, Golden Valley, Musselshell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Golden Valley; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Northern Carbon; Northern Rosebud; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains; Red Lodge Foothills; Southeastern Carbon; Southern Big Horn; Southwestern Yellowstone; Treasure A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW At 929 PM MDT, band of heavy snow was moving across south central Montana, including portions of I-90, I-94, US-212, US-3 and US-87, moving east at 40 mph. Locations impacted include Billings, Columbus, Roundup, Custer, Laurel, Bridger, Joliet, Fromberg, Lockwood, Worden, Huntley, Pryor, Shepherd, Billings Heights, Billings West End, Absarokee, Ballantine, Musselshell, Broadview and Lavina. A quick one to two inches of snow may accumulate as the band moves through. Winds will gust to 40 mph. Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Visibilities are below one quarter of a mile in this band of heavy and blowing snow. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to situations.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Fergus, Gallatin, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 20:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 01:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broadwater; Fergus; Gallatin; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Madison; Meagher Periods of light snow overnight Periods of light snow will move through Central and Southwest MT through 2 AM. Visibility could fall below one mile at times. New snow accumulations will generally range from about one half inch to around 1 inch. Those traveling along I-90 from Butte to Bozeman Pass or around the Boulder and White Sulphur Springs area should be prepared for quickly changing road conditions and areas of poor visibility.
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 20:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Castle Country; Eastern Juab, Millard Counties; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; Lower Washington County; San Rafael Swell; Sanpete Valley; Sevier Valley; South Central Utah; Southwest Utah; Upper Sevier River Valleys; Western Canyonlands; Western Millard and Juab Counties; Zion National Park WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds have decreased across southern and central Utah this evening. Occasional gusts of 30-40 mph will remain possible across south-central through east-central Utah through midnight.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Colder valley locations in Southern Trinity, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Lake and Northwestern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lower Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Snake River Plain LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds have backed off, but are still gusting 30 to 35 mph across the Arco desert. Winds will continue to drop through the night. Winds will pick back up tomorrow afternoon to around 20 to 25 mph with gusts of around 30 to 35 mph. Wyatt
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Foot Hills, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 22:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Foot Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...The Northern Foot Hills and the Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains, Bighorn Canyon, Custer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 00:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains; Bighorn Canyon; Custer; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Northern Carbon; Northern Rosebud; Powder River; Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains; Red Lodge Foothills; Southeastern Carbon; Southern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud; Southwestern Yellowstone; Treasure A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW At 1129 PM MDT, a band of moderate to heavy snow was moving across south central Montana, producing reduced visibility and a quick accumulation of snow. Movement of the band of snow was east at 30 mph. Locations impacted include Hardin, Colstrip, Forsyth, Hysham, Custer, Bridger, Lodge Grass, Lame Deer, Fort Smith, Crow Agency, Pryor, Busby, Rosebud, Bearcreek, Belfry, Bighorn, Angela, Cartersville, Hathaway and St. Xavier. A quick one to two inches of snow may accumulate as the band moves through. Winds will gust 3o to 40 mph. Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. The heaviest snow will last a half hour to around an hour as the band moves through. Visibilities will briefly fall below one mile in this band of heavy snow. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to situations.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Meade Co Plains, Pennington Co Plains, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 07:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Perkins; Rapid City; Southern Meade Co Plains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The Northern Meade County Plains, Perkins County, the Southern Meade County Plains, the Rapid City area and the Pennington County Plains. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
MEADE COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

