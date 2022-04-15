Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher Red Flag Warning remains in effect for Sunday from 12 PM to 8 PM for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 222, 224, 225, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230, which includes the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains, Fremont County and the I-25 corridor RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224...225...229 AND 230 RED FLAG WARNING FOR THIS EVENING HAS EXPIRED * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 224...225...229 and 230. * Winds...West to Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
