ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

One sent to hospital after truck hits pole near Omaha intersection

By 6 News staff reports
WOWT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A person was rushed to the hospital after a...

www.wowt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

One injured in Omaha car crash overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is injured after a car crash Saturday overnight. The accident happened at 42nd and Dodge. One person was transported to Nebraska Medicine with an unknown injury.
OMAHA, NE
KOLD-TV

Five hospitalized after semi-truck crash in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marana police and Northwest firefighters are at the scene of a wreck on near Interstate 10 in Marana. Authorities said the wreck took place on the I-10 Frontage Road, which is closed between Marana Road and Tangerine Road. All lanes of I-10 are open,...
MARANA, AZ
WOWT

BREAKING: New details in fatal crash in Omaha

An Iowa woman needed assistance with the perfect gift for her father who is a retiring firefighter. Homeowners in north-central Omaha were sounding the alarm over a cable that had been strung across their backyards for months. 6 On Your Side: Irvington Fire Department fight high fuel prices. Updated: 5...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Accidents
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids man killed after his car leaves highway, hits a house in Riverside

A Cedar Rapids man was killed Friday morning in Riverside after his car left the roadway and struck a house. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 48-year-old Madhu Niraula was driving his 2006 Nissan Sentra westbound on Highway 22 just after 9:15am when his car crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic. Niraula’s car hit the corner of a shed that was being towed eastbound on Highway 22 by a 2016 Dodge Ram being driven by 26-year-old Wade Bower of Wellman. The Sentra then left the roadway and struck the porch of a house at 608 Hickory Street.
RIVERSIDE, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Winds cause semi-tractor and trailer loaded with cattle to rollover

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County responded to a rollover accident Tuesday night. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that around 8:25 p.m., they responded to the intersection of Highway 81 and the Lost Creek Parkway regarding a semi-tractor/trailer rollover accident. Authorities said that the driver of the 1998...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
St. Joseph Post

Police ID Kansas woman who died during house party

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Police in Overland Park are investigating the shooting death of a woman over the weekend. Police say the shooting was reported around 6 a.m. Sunday at a house in Overland Park. Police say that officers arrived at the home to find that the woman had been taken by family members to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Traffic Accident#Wowt
News Channel Nebraska

Investigation of stolen dog yields meth arrest

SIDNEY - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Iowa woman for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine while investigating a report of a stolen dog. A sheriff’s office press release says a dog was reported stolen from a Mills County residence and deputies were called to the Dollar General store in Sidney, where the owner had tracked the dog.
SIDNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Four arrested on drug charges following traffic stop near Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Four people from Wisconsin have been arrested following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Kearney. Around 2:18 p.m. Monday, Kearney Police officers pulled over the 2021 Jeep near mile marker 274 for following too closely. Upon contact with the four adult occupants of the vehicle, officers noticed suspicious activity and an open alcohol container inside the vehicle.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln knife assault leaves one man injured, one woman arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln woman is facing charges after an alleged stabbing on Sunday. Lincoln Police said officers were called to a home on Garfield Street on a report of a party being stabbed Sunday afternoon. The caller said a 37-year-old man had just been stabbed by his girlfriend.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

15-year-old injured in Omaha neighborhood shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old Friday. Officers arrived near North 42nd Street at 3:37 p.m. and found a 15-year-old with a non-life-threatening injury. They describe the suspect car as a black or smokey gray sedan with tinted windows and no plates.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Wave 3

Man sent to the hospital after shooting in Southside neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday night. It happened just before 11 in the 100 block of East Kingston Avenue near Southside Drive. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to UofL hospital...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WOWT

Omaha Police investigate Elks Lodge shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday night at an Elks Lodge, Omaha Police said in a report issued Wednesday morning. According to an OPD report, officers responding to 2420 Lake St. at 8:16 p.m. found a 49-year-old man on the floor with a gunshot wound. He told officers that an unknown person had shot him in front of the building “during a disturbance.”
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One dead, one arrested after pedestrian struck by rolling vehicle in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. - An Omaha woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday night, Omaha Police officials said. The Omaha Police Department says 37-year-old Omaha resident Ashley Dotson was killed after being struck by a rolling vehicle. According to a press release issued by OPD, officers were...
OMAHA, NE
WIVB

Occupants flee scene after vehicle hits light pole in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A vehicle crashed into a light pole in the City of Buffalo just after midnight Saturday, according to Buffalo Police. Around 12:10 a.m., a vehicle struck a light pole on Courtland Avenue, near Lang Avenue. Police said the occupant or occupants of the vehicle fled the scene on foot following the crash.
BUFFALO, NY
KSNB Local4

Death investigation underway in Buffalo County

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - An investigation is underway after a Kearney area woman was found dead Wednesday night. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical call at a residence in the 43000 block of Kilgore Road in rural Gibbon around 8:30 p.m. April Schamp, 27, of Kearney...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sparks from passing train causes large grass fire near Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Several fire departments have responded to a fire in northeast Nebraska Friday afternoon. The fire was called in at 12:53 p.m. for a grass fire outside of the Nucor Steel plant on Nucor Road just north of Industrial Highway, outside of Norfolk. Smoke could be seen from...
NORFOLK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy