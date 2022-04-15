One sent to hospital after truck hits pole near Omaha intersection

A Cedar Rapids man was killed Friday morning in Riverside after his car left the roadway and struck a house. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 48-year-old Madhu Niraula was driving his 2006 Nissan Sentra westbound on Highway 22 just after 9:15am when his car crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic. Niraula’s car hit the corner of a shed that was being towed eastbound on Highway 22 by a 2016 Dodge Ram being driven by 26-year-old Wade Bower of Wellman. The Sentra then left the roadway and struck the porch of a house at 608 Hickory Street.

