Watch the trailer for award-winning film ‘Navalny’

 1 day ago

Winner of the Sundance Festival Favorite Award, “Navalny”...

NME

Watch the trailer for Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film)’

Olivia Rodrigo has shared the trailer for her upcoming live concert film, Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) – watch below. The film follows the writing of her 2021 debut album ‘Sour‘, and was initially announced back in February with a teaser clip. It is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ on March 25.
Deadline

Cinema Audio Society Awards: ‘Dune’ Wins Top Film Prize; ‘Encanto’, ‘Yellowstone’ Also Score – Full Winners List

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros’ epic Dune won the Live Action Motion Picture prize Saturday at the 58th annual Cinema Audio Society Awards, duplicating its victory earlier this awards season at the MPSE Golden Reels to become the frontrunner in the Sound category at next week’s Oscars. Dune beat out a field that included No Time to Die, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story. All but Spider-Man are up for the Sound Oscar this year (Belfast got the nod instead from the Motion Picture Academy). Other film winners tonight in CAS ceremony, live...
IndieWire

PGA Film Awards Push ‘CODA,’ ‘Summer of Soul,’ and ‘Encanto’ Toward Oscar Wins

Click here to read the full article. In a year when many awards voters saw their films on television and not in theaters, Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” dominated predictive Oscar precursors: the Directors Guild, BAFTAs, and the Critics Choice Awards. But Jane Campion’s twisty ’20s western did not take them all. Apple’s “CODA” has now won two powerful guild awards that could presage how Oscar members will vote: the Screen Actors and the Producers. Like “Parasite” in 2020, the SAG Ensemble award for “CODA” signaled widespread support for a low-budget indie, which broke out big at digital Sundance 2021 and generated...
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
Talking With Tami

Rappers Cardi B And Offset Cover The May/June Issue Of ‘Essence’

Essence said, “We are ‘Rapped in Love’ with our new May/June cover stars Cardi B and Offset. I agree it was full of love and all about family. This cover, I’m assuming is for Mother’s Day. The couple also reveal their first full family official images featuring their new addition, Wave! The couple decided to finally reveal the new babies name and I love it! He is so juicy and adorable looking omg!
epicstream.com

Morbius Star Tyrese Gibson Campaigns to Play Blade Despite Already Being Played by Another Actor

It was during the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con when Marvel Studios announced that Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali will play Blade in the MCU which made a lot of fans excited to see the vampire hunter make his debut in the franchise which eventually happened through an off-screen appearance during the post-credits scene of Eternals and will continue in his upcoming solo film. However, despite the role already being cast a long time ago, there is another actor that is currently campaigning to play the iconic character.
Popculture

ABC Poised to Cancel Another Show, Report Says

With renewal and pilot season being in full motion, many fans are wondering which of their favorite series are set to return. ABC's lineup has been pretty consistent over the years, though its veteran comedy black-ish is coming to a close and gearing up for its finale episode. So far, the network has renewed its beloved strongest dramas, Shondaland's Grey's Anatomy and Station 19. Popular mocumentary Abbott Elementary starring Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph has also been renewed. Deals are being sorted out for a few other veteran family comedies, including The Goldbergs and The Conners as well as the reboot of The Wonder Years. But one show that is not expected to get picked up for a second season is the musical drama Queens, per Deadline.
