ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The pandemic drove a sharp dip in greenhouse gas emissions, EPA says

The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhcyF_0fAcEQsI00

Story at a glance

  • The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published a new report that detailed the country’s 2020 greenhouse gas emissions.
  • Because of the pandemic, emissions decreased 10.6 percent in 2020.
  • The transportation sector’s emission also dropped by 13.3 percent as Americans curbed travel during pandemic-related restrictions.

After millions of Americans stayed home and limited activities outside during the coronavirus pandemic, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has found those actions collectively contributed to U.S. greenhouse gas emission dropping in 2020.

In a new report, the EPA found that overall net emissions decreased 10.6 percent from 2019 to 2020, decreasing even further by 21.4 percent when compared to 2005 levels. The sharp decline is largely due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on travel and economic activity.

The EPA analysis also found a 13.3 percent decrease in the transportation sector’s greenhouse gas emissions due to less travel because of COVID-19, with Americans limiting their exposure to air travel, public transportation and more.

An additional 10.4 percent decrease in emissions from the electric power sector was also identified, with the EPA saying that was driven by a decrease in electricity demand of about 2.5 percent and reflects the continued shift from coal to natural gas and renewables.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The transportation sector has long been the largest contributor to U.S. greenhouse gas emission, accounting for 36.2 percent of all carbon dioxide emissions in 2020. The largest contributors being passenger vehicles, followed by freight trucks and light-duty trucks.

The report was compiled to be submitted to the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Despite the gains achieved in 2020, a preliminary report by the Rhodium Group found that by 2021 emissions sharply rose—with the transportation and electricity sectors rising by 10 percent and 6.6 percent, respectively.

The Rhodium Group found that the transportation sector had the largest increase in emissions in 2021, reflecting high demand for freight transportation of consumer products and a modest recovery of passenger travel.

However, despite those rebounds the group said overall transportation fuel, “never fully returned to 2019 levels.”

In late March, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that time is running out to meet the international goal of keeping climate change below 1.5 degrees Celsius, saying that the world is, “sleepwalking to climate catastrophe.”

President Biden has pledged to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 percent by 2030, but it’s unclear if that will be achievable as the president’s Build Back Better legislation that includes key climate provisions remains gridlocked in the Senate.

A group of Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to Biden last month urging him to restart discussion on his clean energy agenda.

“In just the past four years, record setting wildfires, superstorms and heat waves have already cost our country tens of billions of dollars more in damages…it is clear that climate change is a threat multiplier to our economy,” said the letter.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

Related
InsideClimate News

FERC Says it Will Consider Greenhouse Gas Emissions and ‘Environmental Justice’ Impacts in Approving New Natural Gas Pipelines

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has issued new policy statements saying its approval process for natural gas pipelines and liquified natural gas facilities will take greenhouse gas emissions and “environmental justice” impacts into consideration in determining whether the infrastructure projects are in the public interest. Although non-binding, the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

US watchdog plans to make companies reveal greenhouse-gas emissions

The US’s top financial watchdog proposed on Monday that publicly traded companies report information on their greenhouse-gas emissions and even those of their suppliers and consumers in one of the Biden administration’s most sweeping environmental actions to date. The new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules faces staunch...
ECONOMY
Reuters

TotalEnergies aims to reduce greenhouse gas emission by 30%

PARIS (Reuters) - TotalEnergies said on Thursday it aimed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its fuel product sales by more than 30% by 2030, compared with 2015. The French oil major, which is due to hold an investor conference call later on Thursday, also said it was setting new targets for reducing its methane emissions and routing gas flaring.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emission#Natural Gas#Economy#Americans
protocol.com

Exxon is dealing with greenhouse gas emissions by … mining crypto?

Oil and gas giant Exxon is taking tentative steps in a new direction. No, it's not winding down fossil fuel extraction, which needs to be done, fast. Rather, the company is reportedly piloting a project to divert methane gas that would be flared and using it to mine cryptocurrency. According...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FraminghamSOURCE

Sen. Markey Agrees With New SEC Rule Requiring Public Companies To Disclose Their Greenhouse Gas Emissions

WASHINGTON DC – Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), Chair of the Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Clean Air, Climate, and Nuclear Safety, released the following statement today in response to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) proposed rule on climate-related disclosures for investors. Today, March 23, the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

EPA Order to Revise State Emissions Plans Draws D.C. Circuit Eye

Revisions needed for startups, shutdowns, malfunctions, EPA said. The D.C. Circuit didn’t appear entirely convinced Friday that the EPA couldn’t direct states to revise their air pollution plans to remove exemptions for pollution released during startups, shutdowns, and malfunctions at facilities. The Environmental Protection Agency’s 2015 rule called...
TEXAS STATE
Ars Technica

SEC will require companies to list greenhouse emissions, climate risks

On Monday, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced new rules about disclosing climate risks for companies listed on US-based stock exchanges. The rules are meant to give investors a clearer sense of how companies manage present and future challenges posed by climate change and by attempts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The rules will be published in the Federal Register for public comment shortly. A final version is expected later this year, and the lawsuits are likely to begin afterward.
ECONOMY
IFLScience

Boomers In Rich Countries Cause 33 Percent Of Greenhouse Emissions

Baby Boomers in the world's richest countries are responsible for a large fraction of greenhouse gas emissions, more than their parents, according to a new study published in Nature Climate Change. The research looked at the gas footprint of households across age groups in the 27 countries in the European...
HOUSING
Phys.org

Tracking greenhouse gas emissions from ships in the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway

A new study from the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) estimates that ships in the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway (GL-SLS) consumed more than 500,000 tons of fuel and emitted more than 1.6 million tons (Mt) of CO2 in 2019. The new, wide-ranging emissions inventory for 2019 also shows that ships flagged to the United States and Canada were together responsible for nearly 80% of total CO2 emissions, each about 40%.
INDUSTRY
The Hill

The Hill

539K+
Followers
65K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy