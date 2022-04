Today is a special day as we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s debut in MLB. Much has changed, but we have so much further to go. The suspected roster move we discussed yesterday with Dee Strange-Gordon happened as he officially got moved to the IL with no reason given which generally signals it’s Covid related. DSG came off of the 40-man roster which allowed general manager Mike Rizzo to claim a DFA’d ex-Toronto outfielder. Added to the active roster in Pittsburgh is Donovan Casey who most recently was with Triple-A Rochester.

