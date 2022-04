Josephine County, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire responded to two fires last night. At approximately 11:18 pm on Friday, Rural Metro and Grants Pass fire crews rolled on a fully-involved chicken coop on Greenfield Road in Grants Pass. There was no spread to other structures or the wildland, but a brood of baby chicks perished in the fire. The cause appeared to be associated with a heating lamp coming into contact with flammable materials, according to Rural Metro Fire.

GRANTS PASS, OR ・ 21 DAYS AGO