Public notice: Alma-area boil order lifted

The boil order has been lifted for customers in Highway 71 Water District No. 1 in the Alma area, according to a news release. The Arkansas Department of Health deemed the water safe for customers south of the A to Z stores in Alma; from East Newberry to Fine Way; and from West Newberry to Old Rudy Road, including Newberry Lane, Jordan Crossing, Blaylock Ranch, Boyd Drive, Countryside Estates and Paul's Valley Lane.

