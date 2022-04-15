ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alma, AR

Public notice: Alma-area boil order lifted

By Staff Reports
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 1 day ago

The boil order has been lifted for customers in Highway 71 Water District No. 1 in the Alma area, according to a news release. The Arkansas Department of Health deemed the water safe for customers south of the A to Z stores in Alma; from East Newberry to Fine Way; and from West Newberry to Old Rudy Road, including Newberry Lane, Jordan Crossing, Blaylock Ranch, Boyd Drive, Countryside Estates and Paul's Valley Lane.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Public notice: Alma-area boil order lifted

