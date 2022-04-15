ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covina, CA

Covina Police: Man Killed by Officers Was Armed With Imitation Glock BB Gun

Cover picture for the articleCovina police said Friday a man who was fatally shot by officers outside a liquor store last weekend was wielding an imitation Glock BB gun. Daniel Valdivia, 24, was shot about 10:10 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Arrow Highway and died at a hospital, according to the Los...

