Couple charged with child neglect after child overdoses on heroin in Raleigh County

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — According to information released by Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, two people are facing child neglect charges after deputies responded to a child overdose report in Daniels, WV.

Around 1:45 p.m. today, April 15, 2022, three Deputy Sheriffs in Daniels arrived on scene within two minutes of the call. They immediately used Nalaxone (Narcan) on the toddler who had accidentally overdosed on heroin. Deputies then transported the child to BARH themselves as the closest EMS unit was responding in Coal City.

According to Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the child appeared to be recovering well when turned over to medical staff.

As a result of further investigation, deputies arrested James L. Minton, 41, of Daniels, and Amanda G. Richmond, 34, of Daniels. Both Minton and Richmond were charged with child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury.

