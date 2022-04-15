Hulton Road in Oakmont closed after large tree falls on truck

OAKMONT, Pa. — Hulton Road in Oakmont is closed after a large tree fell on a truck with someone inside.

The tree splintered into pieces, and large branches and debris covered the right lane of Hulton Road, just over the Hulton Bridge on the Oakmont side.

According to the Oakmont Volunteer Fire Department, several wires came down across the road. The department was also juggling four other emergency calls at the time of the incident.

Fire crews were able to remove the person in the truck. The driver was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, there is no further update on their condition.

