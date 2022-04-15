ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaley Cuoco says she 'cried all night long' after losing a role in 'Knives Out 2' to Kate Hudson

By Olivia Singh
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dIgrI_0fAcBRnE00
On the left: Kaley Cuoco at the LA premiere of "The Flight Attendant" in April 2022. On the right: Kate Hudson at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2022.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

  • Actress Kaley Cuoco told Glamour that she was "convinced" she'd land a role in "Knives Out 2."
  • Cuoco said that she lost out on a part in the film to Kate Hudson and was "devastated."
  • "I cried and I cried all night long," the "Flight Attendant" star said.

Kaley Cuoco said that she had an emotional reaction to losing out on a role in the highly-anticipated film "Knives Out 2" to Kate Hudson .

"I was convinced [the part was mine]," Cuoco said in a cover story for Glamour , released on Thursday. "Kate Hudson ended up getting it. But I was so convinced that my bags were packed for Greece. And then I didn't get it. I was so devastated."

Cuoco, perhaps best known for her role as Penny in the hit CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," said that she typically doesn't let casting decisions get to her. But in the case of "Knives Out 2," she thought she was a shoo-in for the role.

"I was thinking I was hot shit: I'm going to be with Daniel Craig. This is amazing," Cuoco recalled.

"I had done chemistry reads, I had done Zooms. And I didn't get it," the "Flight Attendant" star said. "I cried and I cried all night long."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WC1Cp_0fAcBRnE00
Kaley Cuoco almost landed a role in "Knives Out 2."

Chris Pizzello/AP

Cuoco said that not securing the job ultimately worked out, because the following day she "got a call" about " Meet Cute ," a rom-com starring Pete Davidson. The actress said that she was impressed by the "magical" script and landed the part.

"I would've never gotten it if I [got] 'Knives,'" Cuoco said. "It just shows you that you're where you're supposed to be. I mean, I was gutted over that. And that's when I thought I was on fire, like, I'm for sure getting that. And they were like, 'No, we're going to go with Kate.'"

Cuoco told Glamour that she never got an explanation as to why she lost out on the "Knives Out 2" part, but she thinks the film will be "great and Kate's great."

" She was supposed to do it and I was supposed to do this," Cuoco said, referring to the upcoming rom-com. "And maybe I'll get to audition for the third one."

The first "Knives Out" movie, written and directed by Rian Johnson, was released in November 2019 to rave reviews from both critics and audiences . "Knives Out" also landed an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay.

The film centered on a brilliant detective named Benoit Blanc (played by Craig), who traveled to Massachusetts to investigate the mysterious death of a crime novelist named Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). The ensemble cast included Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas.

In January 2020, Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter that he was working on a sequel centered on Craig's scene-stealing character. The following year, THR reported that two "Knives Out" sequels, both penned and directed by Johnson, would be heading to Netflix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eQ2ZC_0fAcBRnE00
"Knives Out 2" will be written and directed by Rian Johnson.

Netflix

The plot of "Knives Out 2" remains largely unclear, but a portion of filming took place in Greece . Production wrapped in September, Johnson revealed via Twitter.

Joining Craig and Hudson for "Knives Out 2" are Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline, and Jessica Henwick.

The exact release date for "Knives Out 2" hasn't been announced yet, but Variety reports that the film will be released on Netflix during the last quarter of 2022.

A brief shot of the movie can be seen in a video shared by Netflix in February previewing its 2022 film slate.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

