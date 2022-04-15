Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations See Little Change

The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 saw little change during the past week.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Thursday that said 1,015 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, down from 1,063 a week earlier.

The data also showed that 98 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 93 a week earlier. The numbers are far below totals after the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus caused a surge in cases and hospitalizations in December and January.

On Jan. 14, for example, the federal agency reported that 11,552 Florida inpatients had COVID-19 and 1,451 were in intensive-care units.

