Florida State

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations See Little Change

By News Service Of Florida
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IamMA_0fAcBP1m00

The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 saw little change during the past week.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Thursday that said 1,015 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, down from 1,063 a week earlier.

The data also showed that 98 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 93 a week earlier. The numbers are far below totals after the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus caused a surge in cases and hospitalizations in December and January.

On Jan. 14, for example, the federal agency reported that 11,552 Florida inpatients had COVID-19 and 1,451 were in intensive-care units.

click orlando

‘As long as I sit in the chair:’ Florida Gov. DeSantis rules out COVID restrictions as cases rise

MIAMI – At a news conference in Miami on Tuesday — while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks an emerging dominant strain of COVID-19 that now accounts for 72% of new infections in the U.S. — Gov. Ron DeSantis quashed any potential for further state-supported COVID-19 restrictions in Florida, as the state once again experiences an upward trend in cases.
