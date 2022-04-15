ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Outer Range’ Episode One Recap: ‘The Void’ Goes Hard on Symbolism Right Out of the Gate

By Lauren Boisvert
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lipCB_0fAcBKrN00

“Outer Range” is the newest genre-bending Western series from Prime Video, beginning with an aptly titled episode, “The Void.” I want to start by saying this show is everything I need right now. It’s “Yellowstone,” it’s “Twin Peaks,” it’s filling the void that these shows left in my heart with another, literal void.

Starring Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott, and including the talents of Lili Taylor, Imogen Poots, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, and Tom Pelphrey, “Outer Range” is perfect for those who like their psychological thrillers served with a side of cowboys.

Created and executive produced by Brian Watkins for Prime Video, the series follows Royal Abbott, owner and operator of Abbott Ranch in Wyoming, as he fights for his land against greedy long-time neighbors the Tillersons. The Abbott family is also dealing with the disappearance of their daughter-in-law, Rebecca. Royal starts to discover secrets and uncover mysteries when a strange hiker named Autumn asks to camp in their west pasture. What will he discover out there, and what will he learn about humankind’s relationship to the unknown?

From here on, there are SIGNIFICANT SPOILERS FOR EPISODE ONE, “THE VOID.”

‘Outer Range’ Shows Us a Void and Asks ‘What Do You See?’

The first episode, “The Void,” presents the question: what do we know about the unknown? Royal Abbott discovers a strange, supernatural void in his west pasture one Sunday morning. There’s something in the air that day. Royal feels it, and Wayne Tillerson feels it miles away at his own ranch. Tillerson sends his three sons–Luke, Trevor, and Billy–to serve the Abbotts–Royal and his sons Perry and Rhett–with an order to surrender an acre of his west pasture that, apparently, was originally Tillerson land.

The void is full of a swirling sort of substance, but when Royal throws a rock into it, there’s no sound. The rock hits nothing, not the surface, and no bottom. It seems to fall forever, disappearing into darkness. Royal puts his hand in it, and flashes to a scene in his home. He sees his wife, Cecilia, who tells him Sheriff Joy is there. The vision ends when Cecilia tells him to say hello. When Royal pulls his hand from the void, there’s a black substance on his skin that slowly disappears. This seems important, so I’m keeping it in my mind for future reference. Weird black residue, check.

While Royal is at the void, he also comes face to face with a bison. The bison is just standing in the pasture, close to him, with an arrow in its side. Another thing I’m storing away for later. Wounded bison being unusually chill, double check.

Later, a woman wanders onto the ranch, approaching Rhett and Royal and asking for Abbott Ranch by name. She says her name is Autumn, and she wants to camp for a few days on the property. Royal reluctantly allows this, sending her to the west pasture. As they shake hands, Autumn says, “It’s nice to finally meet you.” Yet another thing I’m keeping in my mind. Strange way to greet someone you’ve never met, triple check.

I Gaze Into the Void and Then Josh Brolin Throws a Body Into It

Clearly, I’m going somewhere with this title. But, before all that, Royal goes back home after putting his hand in the void. It’s the same scene we saw through his eyes. Cecilia leaning in the kitchen doorway, telling Royal that Sheriff Joy is there and to say hello. Joy Hawk, Native American acting-sheriff, is there to tell them that the FBI has stopped looking for Rebecca Abbott, Perry’s wife. There have been hints in the beginning that something isn’t quite right, as we meet Perry and his daughter, Amy, but there’s no mother.

So, later on “Outer Range,” Rhett takes his older brother out drinking to get both of their minds off things; Perry about his missing wife, and Rhett about the lousy job he did at bull riding the night before. The two get drunk, and Trevor Tillerson picks a fight with Perry outside. Rhett intervenes, knocking Trevor to the ground, and then goes to pull the truck around. While he’s gone, though, Trevor antagonizes Perry about his missing wife–who everyone thinks just up and left the family–and Perry beats Trevor to death outside the bar.

Now, the boys have to do something. So, naturally, they drive back home with the body in the bed of the truck. On their way home, they see the same wounded bison from earlier, this time standing in the middle of the road. Naturally, they’re a little freaked out. When they finally get home, they get Royal involved, who takes the body, wraps it in a tarp, and gallops off on his horse into the darkness. Meanwhile, at the bar, Luke Tillerson finds his brother’s blood-splattered belt buckle. He and Billy speed off to the Abbott Ranch in search of Perry and Rhett.

This entire sequence had my heartrate sky-high; the Tillerson brothers interrogate Perry about Trevor’s whereabouts in the middle of the night, then tear across the pastures in their truck in search of Royal. Meanwhile, Royal is also tearing across the pastures, headed west. He takes the body to the void and throws it in, just like he did with the rock, just like he did with the land order from the Tillersons earlier in the episode. Just tosses it in, problem solved.

‘Do You Know About the Greek God Chronos?’

But then, light, and it seems like the Tillersons have caught up to Royal. But, it’s only a flashlight, and then Autumn speaks. She asks Royal what the void is, but he doesn’t know. She then tells him about the Greek god Chronos. “He always carried a sickle,” she says. “He used that sickle to cut a hole, make a tear in the cosmos between Heaven and Earth. Separate this world from the next. To separate the known from the unknown.”

There are hints there, symbolism in her words; time is going to be important in “Outer Range,” and our relationship to the unknown. There are so many things already that we don’t know, that the characters don’t know. Nothing is certain at the moment. Everything is in limbo.

As of now, only Autumn and Royal know about the void. They share this secret: the void, and the body Royal threw in there. “The world’s been waiting for something like this,” says Autumn, stepping close. And then, she pushes Royal into the void.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Hilariously Says Kevin Costner ‘Smells Like Baseball’

One of the many stars dotting the cast of hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Wes Bentley has a comedic take on co-star Kevin Costner. “Yellowstone” watchers know Wes Bentley as the black sheep of the Dutton family tree, Jamie Dutton. With more “daddy” issues than anyone should have to bear, Jamie Dutton is one of the show’s most complex characters. He wants nothing more than the love of his overbearing and demanding father, John Dutton. He discovers that he’s adopted in season three, setting off a chain reaction that sees him kill his biological father, Garrett Randall. With the intense rivalry between son and father growing, many believe it could come to a head in the upcoming fifth “Yellowstone” season.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Josh Brolin warns about 'chaos all the way down' in new Outer Range trailer

It's tough being a Wyoming rancher, as the latest trailer for Amazon Prime Video's upcoming series Outer Range makes clear. Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin) has to deal with an intrusive camper named Autumn (Imogen Poots), the land-grabbing ambitions of his greedy neighbor Wayne Tillerson (Will Patton), and last but certainly not least, the mysterious giant portal in his backyard.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Pelphrey
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Lili Taylor
Person
Imogen Poots
Person
Lewis Pullman
TVLine

Outer Range Premiere Recap: The Wild, Wild West Gets Weird — Grade It!

Click here to read the full article. In Prime Video’s new neo-Western Outer Range, a rancher’s family contends with gut-wrenching loss, financial troubles, hostile neighbors and alcoholism. But that’s not even the half of it. Led by the sturdy Josh Brolin, the Abbott family struggles to move on following the disappearance of one of their own, until a mysterious sinkhole found by their patriarch Royal introduces them to a world of supernatural wonder and soon-to-be chaos. Add to that a covered-up murder plot and you’ve got a wild combo of Yellowstone meets Dark, with bits of Bloodline thrown in for good...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Josh Brolin Headlines Outer Range, Showtime Bows The First Lady

Josh Brolin, Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Gillian Anderson are just a few of the big names hitting the small screen this weekend. Brolin returns to the world of Westerns with Outer Range, Prime Video’s Yellowstone-style family drama, while Davis, Pfeiffer and Anderson transform into Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt in Showtime limited series The First Lady.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller will have you on the edge of your seat

The Weekend Away — a new Netflix original movie based on a novel of the same, by Sarah Alderson — has been one of the Top 10 movies globally on Netflix every week in the three weeks since its release. As we’ve previously noted, viewers have trashed the movie pretty unequivocally on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix subscribers around the world spent more than 9 million hours watching The Weekend Away for the 7-day period ended March 20, if that tells you anything.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Symbolism#Royal Abbott#Prime Video#Abbott Ranch
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
BGR.com

One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Fans are ending subscriptions after huge Netflix show canceled

Netflix has confirmed that they will not be renewing the creepy psychological thriller series Archive 81, despite it being hugely popular among viewers and critics alike. Deadline has reported that despite reaching the top ten trending shows, the series won’t be back for a second installment - and needless to say, fans are not pleased.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
BGR.com

The true-crime series that’s taking Netflix by storm globally

Sarma Melngailis, the former celebrity restaurateur at the heart of Netflix’s wildly popular new true-crime series Bad Vegan, is not at all happy with how the streamer is marketing its newest hit property. In fact, she’s gone on record insisting she’s “sick” over how Netflix (as she sees it)...
TV SERIES
ScreenCrush

Netflix’s Longest-Running Series Is Ending

Netflix is not one to let a show linger around. Whether viewership drops off past a certain point, or because the company has some secret data that’s guiding the decision, most of the company’s original series get canceled after just a handful of seasons. Even “hit” Netflix shows are often wrapped up after Season 3 or 4; only the biggest of the site’s series, like Orange Is the New Black and House of Cards, have broken through that unofficial threshold and gotten close to 100 total episodes. (Surprisingly, no Netflix show has run for more than 100 episodes.)
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Might Want to Check out Netflix's No. 4 Show Right Now

Yellowstone fans who are missing the show between seasons might want to check out Netflix's number four show night now. If you're needing a dose of life on the range-style drama, Heartland is the show to queue up. The show has 15 seasons and they are all streaming on Netflix right now, only trailing behind Bridgerton and Better Call Saul — as well as popular kids series Cocomelon — in popularity.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

How Does ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Hide Her Accent?

When you watch Yellowstone, then you’re going to get a hefty dose of Kelly Reilly. She plays the wickedly wonderful Beth Dutton. As you might know, she’s the daughter of John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, on the Western. Yellowstone allows the British-born actress to shine in that role. She does a good job of hiding that British accent when getting after Jamie or cuddling with Rip. How does she do it?
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

DC Fans Aren't Thrilled with Latest Rumor Surrounding Henry Cavill

It looks like Henry Cavill isn't returning to the DCEU after all. Henry Cavill's status in the DC Extended Universe has been a huge mystery for close to seven years now. Despite the completion of Zack Snyder's Justice League seemingly signaling the return of the Last Son of Krypton to the main DCEU timeline, Warner Bros. and DC Films have never addressed his fate in the franchise much to the chagrin of fans.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

435K+
Followers
47K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy