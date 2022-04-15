Sierra Vista granted $96K towards helping feds with border security

The Sierra Vista City Council has approved an Operation Stonegarden grant of $96,373.

This funding is for supporting the Sierra Vista Police Department’s efforts in assisting federal agencies with border security.

Provided by the Arizona Department of Homeland Security, this grant is split into two separate ways:



$12,460 for mileage

$83,913 for overtime and full employee-related expenses



Operation Stonegarden's effort is aimed at enhancing Sierra Vista's proactive enforcement of state drug trafficking and traffic laws in the surrounding area.

The grant funds are also used to support officers' participation in Operation Safe Streets.

