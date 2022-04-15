ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Danville native Anaya Peoples commits to DePaul

By Brice Bement
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HqeFb_0fAcBBuq00

CHICAGO (WCIA) — Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples announced she’s transferring to DePaul from Notre Dame.

The junior guard played at Notre Dame for three years. Freshman year, Peoples played in 17 games with 10 starts, averaging 12.6 total points. Sophomore year, she played in 20 games, with 19 starts averaging 9.1 total points. Junior year, Peoples played in 32 games, with 17 starts, averaging 3.2 total points.

Peoples was a 2x WCIA 3 Player of the Year recipient while at Schlarman Academy.

Peoples has achieved several awards in her at her time at Notre Dame:

  • 2021 ACC All-Academic Team member
  • 2020 ACC All-Freshman Team
  • 2019 Cancun Challenge All-Tournament Team
  • ACC Freshman of the Week (Dec. 2, 2019)

She announced on twitter she about her commitment to become a Blue Devil.

She announced she was entering the transfer portal back on March 30th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Illini add transfer Genesis Bryant

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball still has a long way to go before the season gets started, but the roster reconstruction is well underway. It got a lift Saturday in the form of transfer guard Genesis Bryant. Bryant played two season at North Carolina State, averaging 2.1 points per game in 5.4 minutes per […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Clark, Rodgers looking forward to being reunited at Illinois

WCIA — It will not be long until Skyy Clark and Ty Rodgers gave fans a preview of what is to come on Friday at the Jordan Brand Classic, were both got to play with some of the best prospects in the country. Clark did not play in the game as he is recovering from […]
BASKETBALL
WCIA

Future Illini attend Jordan Brand Classic All Star game

CHICAGO (WCIA) — A couple of future Illini are in Chicago for the Jordan Brand Classic All Star game. Signees Ty Rodgers and Skyy Clark got to see each other again before suiting up in orange and blue. With 22 of the country’s top 30 ranked players in the Class of 2022 all in one […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, IL
Sports
City
Danville, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Danville, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Basketball
WCIA

Kofi Cockburn set to make announcement about future

WCIA — Kofi Cockburn will make an announcement about his future on Wednesday, and whether or not he will stay in college for a senior season or turn pro. The two-time All-American center posted to his social media accounts on Tuesday with the update. Cockburn has until Sunday night to declare for the NBA Draft. […]
BASKETBALL
WCIA

Twin brothers charged in 2018 murder investigation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police said two 23-year-old men have been arrested and charged in connection to a 2018 murder. According to officers, Aeron Clark and his twin brother Aerick Clark were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Las Vegas on March 5. They were extradited to Danville earlier this week and were […]
DANVILLE, IL
The Spun

Look: UNC Star Has Message For Coach K’s Grandson

UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
NBA
WCIA

Man sentenced to prison in connection to 2021 shooting

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man was recently sentenced to five years in prison in relation to a shooting that happened in 2021. Kamari Ray-Davis pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver cannabis and one count of unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun. According to the Champaign County State’s […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depaul#Sophomore Year#Schlarman Academy#Notre Dame#Peoples#Acc#Nexstar Media Inc
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Police make second arrest in string of drive-by shootings in North Champaign

Bystanders caught in the crossfire continue to recover CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Courthouse security officers arrested 22-year-old Aaron Young Wednesday in connection to a drive-by shooting on I-74 in North Champaign in late March. Young was in court for an unrelated case when he was taken into custody on a warrant for attempted […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

ISP responding to crash on I-72

UPDATE: ISP is detouring the eastbound I-72 to exit 144, on the northeast edge of Decatur. MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are on the scene of a single truck tractor semi-trailer crash on I-72 eastbound at milepost 154 in the construction area. Officers are telling people to use caution in the area as […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Woman shot in neck while driving down North Market Street

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was shot, but is in stable condition after suffering non-life threatening wounds early Sunday morning. Authorities said that they reported to Hunters Pond Run off Twins Drive in Champaign at around 2:43 a.m. After investigation, they discovered that the victim was driving north down North Market Street when she […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Coroner confirms man’s death in car crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed that a man was killed in a crash near Chatham Saturday night. Allmon was called to Palm Road near the intersection with New City Road and pronounced a 27-year-old man from Glenarm dead at 11:50 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning and […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
The Spun

NCAA Releases New College Baseball Top 25 Poll

The top 25 for college baseball has been released by the NCAA and it comes with a good chunk of changes to the top 10. Miami was in the top three this past week but didn’t fall that far. The Hurricanes are now the fifth-best team in the country after getting swept by the Virginia Tech Hokies over the weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WCIA

Food Truck Frenzy to be held at Fairview Park this weekend

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois (UWDMI) will host its second Food Truck Frenzy on Saturday at Fairview Park. It will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Officials said a variety of food trucks from central Illinois will be spread out in parking lots around the main park pavilion. The […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Electronics Collection Event to start soon

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Want to recycle your electronic device(s)? The online registration for Champaign County’s Spring Residential Electronics Collection Event will open on Monday. After registering online, people will receive a confirmation email or text message. About 10 days before the event, they will receive a postcard “ticket” in the mail. Officials said the […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Suspect arrested in Easter shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left a man hurt Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to the area of Market Street and Bradley Avenue at 12:43 p.m. for a report of shots fired. A short time later, a 27-year-old man arrived at an area hospital by […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy