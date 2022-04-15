ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Always be ready to crack open a cold one with this pair of sunglasses from Amazon

By Andrew Koopman
SFGate
SFGate
 1 day ago
Crack open a cold one with these.... sunglasses? (Amazon)

You know those products that you see and immediately wish you'd invented That’s what I felt when I saw these sunglasses with built-in bottle openers from Foster & Rye. And for just $10, you can pick up a pair for yourself and be ready for the sunshine and hot temperatures that are approaching fast.

Don’t worry, you didn’t misread that sentence above. These sunglasses really do have built-in bottle openers. All you have to do is take these off, use either of the two sides that go behind your ears, and pop the cap off a bottle of whatever it is you’re drinking. Such a simple design, yet something that I wish I had thought of myself!

To make these even better, they are finished with an American Flag design, so everyone knows you’re ready to party and have a good time. As soon as I laid eyes on these, I immediately thought of being on a boat on the lake, cracking open some ice cold beers in the middle of the summer. Now if only I could also have some fireworks going off in the background as I pop it open. Picture perfect.

While these might be a bit of a novelty item, Foster & Rye is known for making high-quality outdoor products that work great and last a long time. So don’t be afraid to put these bad boys to use as soon as you get them. The plastic isn’t just going to snap when you open your first bottle. Have fun and look great at the same time!

So get ready for summer with the boys (or girls) with these sunglasses for just $10. Head over to Amazon’s site today and pick your set up.

