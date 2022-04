The 2022 NBA Playoffs have officially arrived, and the No. 3 Golden State Warriors are set to take on the No. 6 Denver Nuggets. While the Warriors (53-29) are the higher seed, the Nuggets (48-34) have won three out of four matchups between the two powerhouses this season, however, Golden State standout Draymond Green did not play in any of those games. The Warriors won the last contest on March 10.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO