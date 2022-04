NORWALK — The COVID-19 numbers continue to drop in Huron County. This report covers Huron County’s COVID-19 update for the reporting period of March 11 to 17. The reporting period has recorded a case count of 7 cases, a decrease from 16 for the previous reporting period. The average age of cases for this reporting period has decreased from 62 to 46, with a tie for the highest number of cases for this week reported in the 51-70 age range. There were only 4 Huron County zip codes with reported cases this week, with the highest infection rate in the Bellevue (44811) zip code.

HURON COUNTY, OH ・ 29 DAYS AGO