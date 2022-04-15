ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo man booked for hotel stickup & assault of police officer

By Jeff Caldwell
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07msB1_0fAc8ynF00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo man and federal fugitive was arrested on Friday afternoon after he allegedly robbed a local hotel and nearly ran over a police officer.

According to court documents, 22-year-old San Angelo man Jacob Alvarez was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on three indictments for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault of a public servant, and evading arrest with a vehicle. Alvarez was also wanted by federal authorities for escape from federal custody.

Statements filed by the San Angelo Police Department say Alvarez is suspected of using a firearm to rob the Studio 6 Hotel in San Angelo on March 12, 2021. Employees at the hotel told police that Alvarez pointed a gun at them and demanded money. Surveillance video provided to police by one of the hotel’s employees led to a warrant being issued for Alvarez in late May of 2021.

Two San Angelo officers tried to arrest Alvarez on June 26, 2021. According to an officer’s report filed in court, Alvarez almost ran over one of the officers when he attempted to flee in his vehicle. Officers arrested him shortly afterward after they found him walking in the 200 block of East Tyler Street.

He is currently in custody at the Tom Green County Detention Center with a bond of $105,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Thugs Indicted for Armed Robbery at Notorious Motel

SAN ANGELO – Three San Angelo men have been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for robbing an individual staying at a San Angelo motel. On Janurary 26, 2022, a call for service was made to San Angelo Police for a room at the Super 8 Motel in San Angelo. A report was taken regarding an aggravated robbery where three subjects entered the room and demanded keys to a vehicle. During the robbery, the victim entered the room and had a gun pointed at him. A set of keys, the victim’s cell phone, and a drink were taken before the subjects left with the car. The next day on January 27, 2022,…
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
Tom Green County, TX
Crime & Safety
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Tom Green County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Fugitive Friday: Sweetwater police looking for woman wanted for meth, false ID charges

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater police are searching for a woman wanted for methamphetamine and false identification charges. Melinda Samia is wanted in Nolan County for Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance and in Eastland County for Failure to Identify. Samia is known to be in Sweetwater, Loraine, and Eastland County. Anyone who knows of […]
SWEETWATER, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Green
San Angelo LIVE!

Feds Involved in 2nd Major San Angelo Drug Bust

SAN ANGELO,  TX – One week after San Angelo Police reported a major drug bust, the DEA seized another two pounds of meth in the city on Wednesday. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Apr. 6, Detectives with the SAPD’s Street Crimes Division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2300 block of Chestnut St. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Timothy Martinez, 36, and he was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant. During the arrest and subsequent follow-up investigation, it was determined that Martinez was in possession of 1.93 pounds of Methamphetamine, 5.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Mom leaves girl, 4, alone in apartment for hours, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa mom is behind bars after police said she left her four-year-old child alone in an apartment for hours late last month. April Nicole Chandler, 38, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child as well as Possession. According to an affidavit, around 11:30 a.m. on March 28, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

More Dangerous South American Gang Members Arrested at the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Salvadoran gang members and a Guatemalan previously convicted of sexual abuse. On March 18, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of 13 illegal aliens near the Hidalgo and Starr County line. At the station, record checks revealed a Salvadoran national traveling with the group is an 18th Street gang member.
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Stickup#Fugitive#The Studio 6 Hotel#Nexstar Media Inc
KSST Radio

4 Women, 1 Man Arrested Following Assault At South Broadway Street Convenience Store

Four women and one man were arrested late last night following an assault at a South Broadway Street convenience store, according to arrest reports. Communications operators just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, dispatched Sulphur Springs Police Officers Zachary Davis and Dustin Green to search for a group of females reported to have been involved in an assault at Joe’s convenience store on South Broadway Street. The suspected were reportedly seen leaving the parking lot in a maroon Ford Explorer.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Teen posing with weapons, drugs on Instagram leads to arrests

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two were arrested after investigators tracked down a teenager posing with drugs and weapons on Instagram. David Anaka Guerra, 17, and Ezra Sebastian Guerra, 21, were arrested on drug-related and weapon-related charges, according to a post by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On Tuesday, March 29, BCSO received information that […]
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Repeat offender: Odessa man arrested for punching wife, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after police said he punched his wife. Ruben Brito, 32, has been charged with Assault/ Family Violence.  According to an affidavit, on April 8, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 800 block of Summer Avenue to investigate a disturbance. […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating Sam’s Club theft

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of stealing. According to a Facebook post, on March 22, the man picture below walked out of Sam’s Club without paying for more than $1,700 worth of electronics.  Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call […]
MIDLAND, TX
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Texoma's Homepage

Woman sentenced to prison for kidnapping sister’s baby

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for kidnapping a baby, after being found competent to stand trial after treatment at the state hospital. Latoya Reece was judged competent in February after being committed to the state hospital. An evaluation found her incompetent to stand trial […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy