ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Bolsonaro seeks to rev up his support with motorcycle rally

By DÉBORA ÁLVARES, TATIANA POLLASTRI Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WSI2F_0fAc8dVE00

President Jair Bolsonaro led thousands of motorcyclists on a campaign ride through Brazil's most populous state Friday, seeking to drum up support ahead of October's election s as he trails in early opinion polls.

Bolsonaro, wearing a black leather jacket, piloted a Honda cycle during the rally that motored about 130 kilometers (80 miles) from Sao Paulo city to Americana. Officials of Sao Paulo state gave no estimate on the number of participants, many of whom carried Brazilian flags or wore the national colors of green and yellow.

“He is a popular president, who is among the people, and the majority is on his side. We have to have these movements in the streets that show what the truth is," said Leandro Rosa, a 42-year-old supporter who joined in the rally with his son Leonardo, 16, on the back of his motorcycle.

Bolsonaro is focusing much of his campaign attention in Sao Paulo state. Some of his Cabinet ministers resigned in recent weeks to run for Senate seats representing the state and to seek its governorship and are expected to stump for his re-election.

He got more than two-thirds of the votes in the state in the 2018 election , but a survey released this week by pollster Ipespe put him in a close race in Sao Paulo with his main opponent, leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Da Silva recently tapped Geraldo Alckmin, Sao Paulo’s former governor, as his running mate.

For Brazil as a whole, opinion polls have shown Bolsonaro trailing da Silva, but recently the gap has been narrowing.

Motorcycle rallies by Bolsonaro supporters became popular last year, with events staged in numerous cities across Brazil as a Senate committee began investigating his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The president’s disapproval rating rose during the pandemic as he expressed skepticism about coronavirus vaccines and opposed economic restrictions imposed by local leaders trying to curb the virus’ spread. It has caused more than 662,000 deaths in Brazil, the second most in the world, behind only the United States, according to data from John Hopkins University.

“We have gone through difficult times, two years of pandemic, and today we feel the repercussions of a war on the other side of the world, but we will overcome these obstacles,” Bolsonaro told the motorcyclists.

———

Pollastri reported from the motorcycle rally.

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Brazil grain exporters face trouble as port tax collectors protest

SAO PAULO, March 22 (Reuters) - Agricultural exporters in Brazil are facing a hard time getting paid for their shipments due to a protest by tax collectors at Latin America’s busiest port, the National Association of Grain Exporters (Anec) told Reuters on Tuesday. The protest is delaying the issuance...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva
Person
Geraldo Alckmin
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opinion Polls#Election#Brazilian#Cabinet#Senate
rigzone.com

West Africa Oil Still Unloved

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused one of the biggest upheavals to global petroleum markets in living memory. It still isn’t resulting in a clamor for replacement barrels from west Africa. Many of the region’s April oil cargoes have yet to find a home because the three biggest...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

North Korea launches new intercontinental ballistic missile that could 'hit New York' and flew higher than International Space Station: Biden condemns test and urges Japanese PM to join him in holding Kim Jong-Un to account

President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Brussels on Thursday to condemn North Korea's launch of a long-range ballistic missile - a major security risk to the Pacific region. The two men were spotted walking the halls of NATO...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Honda
News Break
Politics
Country
Brazil
Reuters

WTO panel largely backs Mexico in row with Costa Rica over avocados

ZURICH, April 13 (Reuters) - A World Trade Organization panel has largely sided with Mexico in a dispute with Costa Rica over import restrictions on Mexican avocados, a report released on Wednesday showed, with Costa Rica saying it accepted the decision. The panel found that the sanitary risk assessment presented...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Oil prices trade near session highs on report that European Union is drafting plans to ban Russia oil products

Oil futures traded near Thursday’s highs, with global benchmark prices turning higher, after the New York Times reported that European Union officials are drafting a measure to embargo Russian oil products. The EU has been reluctant to issue a ban on Russian oil given that some of its members are highly dependent on those imports. May West Texas Intermediate crude.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Saudi Arabia leads OPEC decision to drop IEA data as US ties fray

DUBAI, April 12 (Reuters) - A decision driven by Saudi Arabia that OPEC+ should stop using oil data from the West's energy watchdog reflected concern about U.S. influence on the figures, sources close to the matter said, adding to strain on ties between Riyadh and Washington. The Organization of the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

India's minister for minorities rejects claims of rising bigotry:report

MUMBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - Indians have the freedom to practice their faith and there is no growing intolerance between religious communities, the country's minority affairs minister said in an interview published on Sunday amid spurts of religious riots in various parts of the country. Religious clashes broke out during...
RELIGION
ABC News

BRIEF-Soccer-Inter keeper Julio Cesar pens new deal

MILAN, Nov 10 - Inter Milan goalkeeper Julio Cesar signed a new contract until June 2014 on Tuesday. "Now I want to celebrate with many more victories. I've already won lots with Inter but our strength is that we continue to work to reach many new objectives," the Brazil number one told the Serie A leaders' website (www.inter.it). Media reports had said Manchester United were interested in the 30-year-old, who has consistently been among the best goalkeepers in Italian soccer in recent seasons. (Reporting by Mark Meadows; Editing by Justin Palmer; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
SOCCER
ABC News

ABC News

610K+
Followers
148K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy