Displaying items by tag: rockingham downtown corporation

Monday, 14 March 2022 19:32

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH: Roberts a leader in veterans support in Richmond County

Our leading lady today is a stranger to almost none. Between veteran affairs and programs, events in downtown Rockingham or with the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce, a multitude of community initiatives and projects, and leading operations at Hudson Brothers Deli, Robin Gainey Roberts is well-known by most.

Monday, 14 March 2022 15:17

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH: Cagle was a cog in the Rockingham community

Today (Sunday) we celebrate the life of a local leading lady whose absence has truly been felt in the downtown Rockingham community and in Richmond County since her passing on July 3, 2020. Advocate, entrepreneur, leader, partner and volunteer, Judy Wilson Cagle owned and managed Rockingham Fitness and Rockingham Paint and Glass in the downtown area with her husband David.

Monday, 02 December 2019 16:49

Christmas on the Square slated for Saturday

ROCKINGHAM — ‘Tis the season for downtown to be filled with holiday cheer as Christmas on the Square kicks off again.

Tuesday, 08 October 2019 17:49

Affair on the Square returning to downtown Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — Downtown streets will be lined with craft vendors and artists Thursday for the October installment of Affair on the Square.

Wednesday, 01 November 2017 14:07

Rockingham Downtown Corporation's "Spooktacular" Helps Scare Up Local Business, Industry and Growth

ROCKINGHAM – In hosting the first “Spooktacular” Halloween event, the Downtown Rockingham Corporation is helping the city’s center and small businesses thrive.

Friday, 20 October 2017 09:49

Rockingham Downtown Corporation Holds October Meeting; Discusses City's Progress, Events

ROCKINGHAM – County Extension Director Susan Kelly and the Rockingham Downtown Corporation members are the proverbial “movers and shakers” behind the scenes of much of what is happening in and around Rockingham.

