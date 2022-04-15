Displaying items by tag: vendors

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH: Leggett a leader with Hamlet's Seaboard Festival, promoting oral hygiene

Our featured leading lady today is another multi-talented leader who prefers to stay in the background. Richmond Senior High School Class of 1995 graduate Diane Leggett is one of those leaders whose presence is not nearly as noticeable as her absence would be.

Tuesday, 15 February 2022 16:39

Got to Be NC Festival seeks food and commercial vendors, Got to Be NC members and antique tractors

RALEIGH – Planning is underway for the 2022 Got to Be NC Festival and organizers are looking for the best of North Carolina to participate. Outdoor food and retail product vendors and farm-equipment hobbyists can apply at ncstatefair.org. The Got to Be NC Festival will be held at the N.C. State Fairgrounds in Raleigh, May 20-22.

Monday, 02 December 2019 16:49

Christmas on the Square slated for Saturday

ROCKINGHAM — ‘Tis the season for downtown to be filled with holiday cheer as Christmas on the Square kicks off again.

Tuesday, 09 October 2018 16:51

Affair on the Square Planned for Thursday in Downtown Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM— Downtown’s semiannual sidewalk soirée is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, despite the threat of wind and rain from Hurricane Michael.

The streets will be lined with balloons marking the areas for Affair on the Square and a variety of vendors peddling their wares including bath and body products, cosmetics, jewelry, and edibles, according to Sharon Nichols of the Rockingham Downtown Corporation Events Committee.

“We have some new vendors this fall with boating and fishing gear as well as artisan dip mixes,” she said.

