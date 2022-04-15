ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: sidewalk

The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 1 day ago

ROCKINGHAM — After two years on hold, the city’s semi-annual sidewalk festival is making a comeback.

ROCKINGHAM— Downtown’s semiannual sidewalk soirée is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, despite the threat of wind and rain from Hurricane Michael.

The streets will be lined with balloons marking the areas for Affair on the Square and a variety of vendors peddling their wares including bath and body products, cosmetics, jewelry, and edibles, according to Sharon Nichols of the Rockingham Downtown Corporation Events Committee.

“We have some new vendors this fall with boating and fishing gear as well as artisan dip mixes,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: rockingham downtown corporation

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH: Roberts a leader in veterans support in Richmond County. Our leading lady today is a stranger to almost none. Between veteran affairs and programs, events in downtown Rockingham or with the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce, a multitude of community initiatives and projects, and leading operations at Hudson Brothers Deli, Robin Gainey Roberts is well-known by most.
POLITICS
The Richmond Observer

Affair on the Square returning to downtown Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — After two years on hold, the city’s semi-annual sidewalk festival is making a comeback. The Rockingham Downtown Corp. recently announced that Affair on the Square would be returning next month, currently slated for 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 12. “(Affair on the Square) is a strolling sidewalk...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Michael#Rockingham#Downtown
wdhn.com

Eastside sidewalks to be expanded to Downtown Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city of Dothan has been working diligently for nearly a decade to not only make the east side more appealing but more recreational. “The 84 east corridor study it envisioned having a sidewalk from ACOM all the way down to the downtown area,”. The...
DOTHAN, AL
CraftBits

Spring Sunflower Clothes Pin Wreath

This Springtime tutorial shows you how to make a Sunflower Wreath using clothespins. (I used some of the dollar tree nautical rope I had on hand) Spray paint the clothespins with the golden sunset spray paint and the pizza pan with the black spray paint (Allow for at least 30 minutes to dry depending on the humidity in your area. The clothespins took a while to dry)
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Competing for Streets and Sidewalks

Almost as soon as technologists invented robots to haul groceries or burritos to people’s doors, the arguments over sidewalks started. Officials in San Francisco, which is a testing lab for many new technologies, worried that interactions with the robots could hurt older people, children or those with disabilities. About a year ago, Pennsylvania headed off city-by-city restrictions and gave sidewalk-roaming delivery robots, which look like beer coolers on wheels, the same rights as pedestrians. Officials in Kirkland, Washington, recently put on hold permits for Amazon’s experimental package delivery robots and are asking whether the company should pay fees for using sidewalk space.
TECHNOLOGY
JC Post

Quilts will be on display

Alida-Upland Cooperative Parish, Sunflower Quilters Guild, Lori Bond and friends plus other volunteers have donated 49 quilts to be given to families who had their homes and livelihood destroyed by the Dec. 15th wildfire in western Kansas. The quilts will be displayed today ( Wednesday ) at 2 p.m. at the Alida Upland Church, 2243 3300 Ave., Junction City.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Washingtonian.com

The US Botanic Garden Will Fully Reopen on April 1

The US Botanic Garden closed in early 2020 due to the pandemic, and though outdoor areas reopened last summer, the indoor Conservatory has remained shuttered. But starting April 1, you’ll finally be able to access its flora-filled spaces. (The Children’s Garden and Southern Exposure seasonal outdoor courtyards are set to welcome visitors starting April 22.) The Conservatory’s reopening comes with a new exhibition about agriculture, called “Cultivate: Growing Food in a Changing World.”
AGRICULTURE
WRBL News 3

Quitman County RiverFest returns after pandemic-related hiatus

QUITMAN COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Crowds weathered the morning rain for Quitman County’s annual RiverFest. After a pandemic-related hiatus, the small but mighty county was ready to have its family-friendly event return.  Leslie Culver is the founder of the Strength of a Village Organization; her organization worked with the Quitman County Civic league to reinstate […]
QUITMAN COUNTY, GA
Go Valley Kids

13 Earth Day Events & 11 Ideas for Earth Day with Kids!

Earth Day is just weeks away, and with spring slowly chipping away at cold temperatures, it’s a perfect time to get outside and show our planet some love. Since the first Earth Day in 1970, more than 1 billion people have mobilized for action across more than 190 countries, making it the most widely celebrated secular observance.
APPLETON, WI
Android Authority

How to tag someone on Facebook

Let someone know they're being talked about. When posting a photo or a story on Facebook, you may want to notify the people in the photo or story that they have been mentioned. The fastest way to notify them is to tag them, which sets off a Facebook notification to that person that they are the topic of conversation. But how do you tag someone on Facebook and what do you do if someone tags you?
INTERNET
The Richmond Observer

Rockingham sets public hearing for annexation request

ROCKINGHAM — Nearly 52 acres of land could soon fall within the city limits pending the outcome of a public hearing. Goshen Medical Center has submitted a voluntary annexation petition to the city of Rockingham for 51.96 acres on U.S. 74 Business, east of Clemmer Road, according to Assistant City Manager John Massey. The petition was submitted April 1.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
KATU.com

Easter Crafts

It's not too late to add a little Easter decor to your home! Craft expert, artist and author Amy Latta joined us to show how to create three fun, seasonal crafts:. Click on the above links for complete craft instructions. To learn more about all things crafty, visit Amy's website.
LIFESTYLE
The Richmond Observer

Rockingham revisits rec complex plan

ROCKINGHAM — City leaders are considering bringing back to the table a proposal for a recreation complex. The discussion came during final comments of Tuesday’s Rockingham City Council meeting when Councilwoman Denise Sullivan questioned City Manager Monty Crump about a section of the Parks and Recreation report regarding the “dismantling and restructuring” of the tennis courts at Browder Park to repurpose the area for a multipurpose field.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Beaumont Enterprise

Were you 'Seen' at the French House Easter egg hunt?

The John Jay French House held its annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, its first in two years due to pandemic cancelations.  Hundreds of families roamed the grounds, visiting with the Easter Bunny for photos, touring the historic homestead and joining in a spring planting craft before the main event got underway for children ages 4 - 11.
BEAUMONT, TX
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy