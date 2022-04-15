Displaying items by tag: sidewalk

ROCKINGHAM — After two years on hold, the city’s semi-annual sidewalk festival is making a comeback.

ROCKINGHAM— Downtown’s semiannual sidewalk soirée is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, despite the threat of wind and rain from Hurricane Michael.

The streets will be lined with balloons marking the areas for Affair on the Square and a variety of vendors peddling their wares including bath and body products, cosmetics, jewelry, and edibles, according to Sharon Nichols of the Rockingham Downtown Corporation Events Committee.

“We have some new vendors this fall with boating and fishing gear as well as artisan dip mixes,” she said.