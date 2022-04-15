Displaying items by tag: affair on the square

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday, 08 October 2019 17:49

Affair on the Square returning to downtown Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — Downtown streets will be lined with craft vendors and artists Thursday for the October installment of Affair on the Square.

Wednesday, 08 May 2019 21:59

Affair On The Square coming to downtown Rockingham Thursday

ROCKINGHAM — Live music, children's activities, exhibitors, artists and merchants will all move outdoors to the sidewalks of downtown Rockingham Thursday evening for the latest edition of Affair On The Square.

Monday, 16 October 2017 10:31

Affair on the Square Entertains Despite Rain

ROCKINGHAM – Downtown Rockingham’s sidewalks were full Thursday, as community members filled the area for Affair on the Square.

Tuesday, 10 October 2017 09:01

Downtown Rockingham Invites Locals Out for "Affair on the Square" Event

ROCKINGHAM – It’ll be a busy day in downtown Rockingham on Thursday, and everyone is invited.

Affair on the Square returning to downtown Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — After two years on hold, the city’s semi-annual sidewalk festival is making a comeback. The Rockingham Downtown Corp. recently announced that Affair on the Square would be returning next month, currently slated for 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 12. “(Affair on the Square) is a strolling sidewalk...
Rockingham revisits rec complex plan

ROCKINGHAM — City leaders are considering bringing back to the table a proposal for a recreation complex. The discussion came during final comments of Tuesday’s Rockingham City Council meeting when Councilwoman Denise Sullivan questioned City Manager Monty Crump about a section of the Parks and Recreation report regarding the “dismantling and restructuring” of the tennis courts at Browder Park to repurpose the area for a multipurpose field.
