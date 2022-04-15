Displaying items by tag: affair on the square

Tuesday, 08 October 2019 17:49

Affair on the Square returning to downtown Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — Downtown streets will be lined with craft vendors and artists Thursday for the October installment of Affair on the Square.

Published in Local News

Tagged under

Wednesday, 08 May 2019 21:59

Affair On The Square coming to downtown Rockingham Thursday

ROCKINGHAM — Live music, children's activities, exhibitors, artists and merchants will all move outdoors to the sidewalks of downtown Rockingham Thursday evening for the latest edition of Affair On The Square.

Published in Local News

Tagged under

Monday, 16 October 2017 10:31

Affair on the Square Entertains Despite Rain

ROCKINGHAM – Downtown Rockingham’s sidewalks were full Thursday, as community members filled the area for Affair on the Square.

Published in Local News

Tagged under

Tuesday, 10 October 2017 09:01

Downtown Rockingham Invites Locals Out for "Affair on the Square" Event

ROCKINGHAM – It’ll be a busy day in downtown Rockingham on Thursday, and everyone is invited.

Published in Local News

Tagged under