Displaying items by tag: affair on the square

Tuesday, 08 October 2019 17:49
Affair on the Square returning to downtown Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — Downtown streets will be lined with craft vendors and artists Thursday for the October installment of Affair on the Square.
Wednesday, 08 May 2019 21:59
Affair On The Square coming to downtown Rockingham Thursday
ROCKINGHAM — Live music, children's activities, exhibitors, artists and merchants will all move outdoors to the sidewalks of downtown Rockingham Thursday evening for the latest edition of Affair On The Square.
Monday, 16 October 2017 10:31
Affair on the Square Entertains Despite Rain
ROCKINGHAM – Downtown Rockingham’s sidewalks were full Thursday, as community members filled the area for Affair on the Square.
Tuesday, 10 October 2017 09:01
Downtown Rockingham Invites Locals Out for "Affair on the Square" Event
ROCKINGHAM – It’ll be a busy day in downtown Rockingham on Thursday, and everyone is invited.
