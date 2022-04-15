Charleston Police free dolphin entangled in crab pot line in Ashley River

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Video shows the moment a container fell from a truck onto a Charleston Police Department cruiser, crushing part of it, and sending a plume of sparks into the air as the container then tumbled off a bridge during strong winds last weekend. Much of the...
March 25 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia came to the rescue of a deer that ran head-first into a netting fence and got its face and antlers entangled. A video posted to Facebook by the Sandy Springs Police Department shows officers approaching the deer as it thrashes and unsuccessfully tries to get free of the net.
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WKRC/WCSC/CNN Newsource) - A FedEx driver in South Carolina was able to save a child from a car accident. The heroic rescue was caught on camera. It was around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, and delivery driver Damien Rose was heading to clock out when something caught his attention.
An elementary school teacher is accused of drug trafficking in North Carolina, police say. An acquaintance has also been charged. Antonisha Chambers, a 34-year-old first-grade teacher at E. Melvin Honeycutt Elementary School in Fayetteville, and Bradford Gordon, 29, have been arrested on accusations of trafficking methamphetamine, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release Saturday, March 19.
A South Carolina man died after a dump truck rolled down a hill and hit him, news outlets reported. The man was rushed to a hospital after he tried to tow the disabled truck with a Ford F-250 on Saturday, March 19, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office told WHNS and other TV stations.
A man jumped overboard on a Carnival cruise headed for Florida ... and so far no sign of him. A passenger on the boat tells TMZ ... she was on deck 7 early Saturday morning when 2 teens came running past her in a panic. She told them to slow down so they wouldn't hurt themselves, and that's when they screamed someone had gone overboard.
After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
Members of the “Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club” were sentenced to life in federal prison Thursday for kidnapping, torturing, and murdering a former club member, according to the Department of Justice.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)-The new Ashley River Park will have some closures this week. Dorchester County officials say “there are a few issues that need to be addressed,” after being open for a week. The park opened earlier in March. The Splash Pad will remain closed Monday through Wednesday, with the playground being closed on […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – City of Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds is not backing down against cancer. On Friday, Reynolds told News 2 he was on his way to the Medical University of South Carolina to begin another two rounds of chemotherapy. The chief announced his cancer diagnosis in November. He said he has a […]
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Police said they arrested a man last week after investigating allegations of theft and trespassing against him. Officers said they were dispatched to ILMO Welding at 320 Railroad Avenue on March 14 to investigate a theft in progress. When they arrived, they found employees detaining Timothy Hughes, 43, who had […]
Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive.Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III.Tincher was charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He remains jailed in Rome. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.Police said Cumming's family believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned after not hearing from her and reported she might be missing.Police...
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California wildlife officials say two humpback whales were tangled in fishing gear off the coast of central California. in recent days. They are recommending commercial Dungeness crab fishing be suspended to reduce the risk of more entanglements as the whales reach the region while on their annual migration north. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement that one humpback entanglement in California commercial Dungeness crab gear was confirmed off Moss Beach on March 17. Two days later, a second whale was spotted trailing a set of fishing gear in Monterey Bay. They are recommending Dungeness crab fishing stop on April 8. The closures wouldn’t affect recreational Dungeness crab fishing.
Ten people were shot and two others were injured while trying to flee after a shooting at a South Carolina mall Saturday afternoon. Police from several agencies responded to reports of gunfire at about 2:03 p.m. local time near the Gap store at the Columbiana Centre mall, said Columbia Police Chief William Holbrook. The chief said police believe the gunfire broke out after a conflict between at least three individuals who were armed.
