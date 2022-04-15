ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening summer dates announced for Vail Resorts

By Rachel Turnock
 1 day ago

BROOMFIELD ( KDVR )– As ski season starts to wind down, Vail Resorts announced the summer operations plan for its five Colorado locations, with Crested Butte kicking off the season on June 11. Vail Mountain and Breckenridge will open their summer operations on June 17, with Beaver Creek to follow on June 18 and Keystone on June 22.

Each resort will offer lift and gondola rides, bike hauls and other activities. Certain activities and trails for hiking and biking may open at later dates depending on snow and trail conditions.

Opening dates and activities for each resort can be found below.

Crested Butte: June 11-Sept. 5

  • Open daily June 11-Sept. 5
  • Among the activities to be offered for this summer will be the Crested Butte Mountain Bike Park with a bike haul on the Red Lady Express Lift, scenic rides on the Silver Queen Lift, hiking, bungee trampolines, climbing wall and more.
  • Events returning this summer include the Pinnacle Mountain Bike Race Series, 4th of July celebration, Chili & Beer Festival, Live! At Mt. Crested Butte Summer Concert Series, and more.
  • Butte 66 will be open at the base for food service, as well as the Umbrella Bar at Ten Peaks.

Vail Mountain: June 17-Oct. 2

  • Open daily June 17-Sept. 5, then Fridays to Sundays weekly through Oct. 2.
  • The GoPro Mountain Games will celebrate 20 years and kickstart the summer season June 7-12. Gondola One will operate for scenic rides on June 11 & 12 during the GoPro Mountain Games.
  • Vail Mountain’s Epic Discovery – the number one summer activity in Vail – will return with the Forest Flyer Mountain Coaster, Eagle’s Nest Tubing Hill, Marmot Mini Kid’s Tubing Hill, kids zipline, bungee trampoline, Paramount Peak Climbing Wall, Gore Creek Mini Golf and more.
  • Scenic gondola rides, gondola-accessed hiking, and bike haul will be available from both Vail and Lionshead Villages (snow melt and weather dependent). Gondolas will access mountaintop food and beverage at MidVail and Eagle’s Nest.

Breckenridge: June 17-Sept. 5

  • Open daily June 17-Sept. 5.
  • Breck’s Epic Discovery returns, offering a variety of scenic, family-friendly and thrill-seeking high alpine activities, based out of Peak 8.
  • Summer activities will include scenic lift rides, bike hauls, Gold Runner Coaster, alpine slides, climbing wall, rope challenge courses, 4×4 tours, mini golf, bungee trampolines and more.
  • Epic Discovery activities at Peak 8 are accessed by the free BreckConnect Gondola from town, which will open for summer on June 17.

Beaver Creek: June 18-Sept. 25

  • Open daily June 18-Sept. 5, then Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 25.
  • Beaver Creek Golf Club opens May 13 for members and resort guests, and Red Sky Golf Club opens for members on May 5 and resort guests on May 13.
  • Activities will include scenic lift rides, hiking and bike haul on Centennial Express, gemstone panning, mini golf, bungee trampoline and more in the base area.
  • Signature Beaver Creek events will return, including Blues, Brews and BBQ; the Independence Day Celebration; Wine and Spirits Festival; and Oktoberfest.
  • Spruce Saddle will be open daily for food service on the mountain, featuring BBQ to satiate appetites worked up from hiking the Overlook Trail, exploring trails around the top of Centennial Lift, or enjoying lawn games like volleyball and cornhole.
  • Fine dining at Beaver Creek will return with Beano’s Cabin open for dinner, as well as guided hike and wine, horseback and 4×4 tour excursions. Citrea, Beaver Creek’s newest restaurant in the village, will offer fresh Mediterranean fare for lunch and dinner five days a week.

Keystone: June 22-Sept. 5

  • Open Wednesdays through Sundays, June 22-Sept. 5 (+ Monday, July 4)
  • The Keystone Bike Park returns this summer, along with scenic gondola rides, mountaintop snow tubing, bungee trampolines, mine shaft maze, mini-golf, and gemstone panning.
  • Prior to the opening of on-mountain summer operations, Keystone Golf operations will kick off in May, with the River Course scheduled to open May 13 and the Ranch Course May 20; and Keystone’s Lakeside Village will open for activities Memorial Day Weekend.
  • The Keystone stables will open in June, with horseback riding starting June 3 and scenic wagon rides, and wagon ride dinners beginning on June 16.
  • Keystone Festivals return this summer offering a variety of signature weekend events in River Run Village, kicking off with the Bacon & Bourbon Festival June 25-26.
