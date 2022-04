Taking action now can help keep you pest free. 1 – Carpenter bees. They make perfectly round holes in siding, which while amazing is a pain in the neck. Best removed by squirting poison in the hole they created (Sevin dust) then filling the hole with wood filler. Second best is with a badminton racquet. Third best is to not have real wood on your house or in your deck. I know, hard to do…

GARDENING ・ 29 DAYS AGO