SPRING LAKE — More than 2,000 people took to Spring Lake for this year’s Shark River Surf Anglers tournament on April 9, where children ages 15 and younger got to compete for prizes by catching trout. In preparation for the tournament, the Shark River Surf Anglers put 500 trout into the lake at Spring Lake on April 2, with the help of volunteer youngsters.

SPRING LAKE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO