Ah, the rites of springtime! After a long, hard winter, we like to celebrate a Spring-themed Easter...by eating dyed hard-boiled eggs and overdoing it on candy. A little weird, maybe, but there are worse things we could be doing, plus it's been a while since the last big candy holiday. So bring those chocolate bunnies out, because there sure is nothing better than a chocolatey treat on Easter Sunday morning.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 25 DAYS AGO