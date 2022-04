KARE-11’s Heidi Wigdahl reports: “Monday, April 11 marks one year since the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by then-Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter. ‘I can’t believe it’s already been a year,’ said Katie Wright, Daunte’s mother. … To mark one year, there will be a BBQ and candlelight vigil at the Daunte Wright Memorial on the corner of 63rd Avenue North and Kathrene Drive in Brooklyn Center on Monday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Katie said they are calling it Daunte’s ‘Angelversary,’ adding, ‘He wouldn’t want us to sit around and cry. He would definitely want us to celebrate.’”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO