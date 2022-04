The creation of different hybrids makes for something of wonder. Have you ever heard of a Zonkey? We found one in the United States and we're totally intrigued. A zonkey is a mix between a donkey and a zebra. Both animals are part of the horse family so they seem to go together fabulously when breeding. Most of the ones I've seen end up with the donkey body and the zebra legs. It's quite a spectacle. Zonkeys are extremely rare and are mostly found in zoos around the world. One of the most interesting things about the zonkey is that they are sterile, meaning they cannot produce.

ANIMALS ・ 26 DAYS AGO