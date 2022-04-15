ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

60 patients relocated as crews respond to two-story fire at Pardee Hospital, officials say

By Brittany Whitehead, Samiar Nefzi
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XVp46_0fAc4O1v00

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A spokesperson for Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville said Friday afternoon, April 15 that there was a fire at the hospital and patients were relocated.

Hendersonville Fire Department was on scene, and the N.C. State Highway Patrol was moving in to assist as well. A city of Hendersonville spokesperson said the structure fire call came in at about 2:46 p.m. Friday for a fire located on the second and third floors of the hospital building at Pardee.

The Pardee spokesperson confirmed patients were being moved from the second and third floors of the hospital to alternate locations within the hospital, and that all patients and staff were safe.

In total, 60 patients were safely relocated, with 19 behavioral health patients relocated to an offsite location. Areas impacted in the hospital included the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), MSO (Management Services Organization) and the PCU (Progressive Care Unit).

Among the patients to be evaluated from the hospital was April Burgos, , who was there for a infusion ahead of her hip surgery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dfi5M_0fAc4O1v00
APRIL 15, 2022 - Crews and first responders responded Friday afternoon, April 15 to a two-story fire at Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville, where 60 patients were moved by staff and first responders, officials said. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)

“When you walked out of the room, you could really smell the smoke,” Burgos said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I could really smell the smoke.”

Officials said by 3:33 p.m. the fire had been controlled. The Hendersonville Fire Department was in the process of removing smoke from the building and assisting hospital staff.

“Our fire department is fortunate to have many collaborating agencies that assisted,” said Allison Justus, with the city of Hendersonville.

Multiple first responder agencies were on scene, including Hendersonville Fire Department, Hendersonville Police Department, Henderson County EMS, Mountain Home Fire Department, Blue Ridge Fire & Rescue and Valley Hill Fire Department.

Behavioral patients were relocated to an alternate secure location.

While on scene, News 13 crews witnessed nurses pushing empty beds from one building to another.

Hospital officials said because of this incident, Pardee's emergency department was temporarily on a diversion.

“We especially appreciative of the work of Pardee hospital,” Justus said. “They have an incident command team and an emergency management group that have worked in close cooperation with the Hendersonville Fire Department.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1akpKr_0fAc4O1v00
APRIL 15, 2022 - Crews and first responders are on scene Friday afternoon, April 15 responding to a fire at Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville, where patients were being moved by staff and first responders, officials said. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)

Mission Health has since released a statement in support of Pardee:

The team at Mission was saddened to hear of the fire at Pardee Hospital. We have been in communication with Pardee and stand ready and available to help with any patients needing Mission Hospital for continued care.”

The extent of damage caused by the fire has not been released.

The cause remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Crews respond to fire at Shelby Motel

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire at Shelby Motel Friday night. Crews with HFR worked to quickly extinguish a fire around 10:25 p.m. at the motel located at 2209 Memorial Parkway, NW. According to HFR, one person has non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to building fire in Brevard

BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway after multiple fire departments responded to a building fire, according to the Brevard Fire Department. According to the department, shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, an officer from the Brevard Police Department noticed fire coming from a business on Ecusta Road. They said Brevard Engine 2 arrived on the scene to find fire coming from the side of the 6000 sq. ft. commercial building.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hendersonville, NC
Hendersonville, NC
Health
Hendersonville, NC
Government
WCNC

'This is extremely dangerous': Outer Banks town asks tourists to stop leaving giant holes on the beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Firefighters along North Carolina's Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving giant holes along the shore when they leave. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department posted two photos of large holes that were left unfilled on the beach last week. Firefighters got a call from someone about a large hole along North Virginia Dare Trail about a massive hole near the water.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Emergency Department#First Responder#Hip Surgery#Pardee Hospital#Wlos#Icu#Mso#Pcu#Progressive Care Unit
country1037fm.com

Authorities On The North Carolina Coast Are Begging Tourists To Stop This

My husband and I were walking Winnie on the beach a couple of weeks ago. You know, not really paying attention to where we were placing our feet and wham, I ended up at the bottom of some little kids hole they had been digging in the sand. He was just a little fella and looked horrified when I stumbled in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX Carolina

Man accidentally shoots kids in car

Scene along Highway 25 in Greenville County. Homes and cabins are gone. Thousands of acres were charred. Here are the overnight developments as a wildfire burns near Gatlinburg. Friends of Alexis Ware speak out on 2 month anniversary of her disappearance. Updated: 7 hours ago. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
WKRC

Caught on cam: Delivery driver rescues child in crash

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WKRC/WCSC/CNN Newsource) - A FedEx driver in South Carolina was able to save a child from a car accident. The heroic rescue was caught on camera. It was around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, and delivery driver Damien Rose was heading to clock out when something caught his attention.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Sheriff: 19-year-old woman dies in Iredell County detention center

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 19-year-old woman who was facing a murder charge was found dead inside a North Carolina detention center, according to the local sheriff. The facility’s staff found Jessica Cheyenne Nichols early Thursday morning in an observance room where she was being housed, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell told the Statesville Record & Landmark. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Woman shot in Anderson Co., deputies responding

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a woman being shot Sunday afternoon in Anderson County. According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened on Wieuca Court. A woman had been shot in her foot at least one time, deputies said. She is taken to the hospital for […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WDEF

Woman killed in Saturday night crash on Hixson Pike

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police release details on a fatal traffic crash on Hixson Pike on Saturday night. It happened in the 6600 block of Hixson Pike around 7 PM. Traffic investigators say a vehicle pulling out from East Boy Scout Road pulled into the path of another vehicle heading south on Hixson Pike.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
CNN

CNN

989K+
Followers
144K+
Post
777M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy