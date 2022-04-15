Do Smart Plugs Really Save Energy?

Power devices on and off remotely with the Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread. With this smart device, you can control a wall outlet from your iPhone, iPad, Wemo Stage, or using Siri. In particular, use this Belkin smart home device to control lamps, fans, phones, laptops, camera equipment, and a myriad of other appliances. As a result, you don’t need to worry that your devices are left on charge you’re out of the home. Alternatively, use this gadget to switch on a light for the dog while you’re out of the house. Furthermore, it’s compatible with Apple HomeKit, enabling you to set schedules for added convenience. Finally, its compact, sleek form fits into any electrical outlet without obstructing other sockets.

ELECTRONICS ・ 29 DAYS AGO