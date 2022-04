The board of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras on Thursday named Jose Mauro Coelho as its third CEO in just over a year after President Jair Bolsonaro fired his predecessors in a stand-off over fuel prices. He has served since 2020 as chairman of the board of the PPSA oil and gas company linked to the ministry of mines and energy.

