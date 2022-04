We've all been there—driving home from a play date or errands and desperately trying to keep a baby awake, so they can nap at home, and you can get stuff done. I have personally blasted music, opened the car windows (yes, even when it's freezing outside) and furiously pet my baby's hair, imploring him, "Don't fall asleep!" (Or, more accurately, "DON'T FALL ASLEEP!") While we all have our little tricks for attempting to rescue nap time, one twin mom has taken to TikTok to share how she keeps her babies from dozing off until they arrive safely at their house. I say on behalf of parents with cars across the country, "Thank you!"

