The Richmond Observer

Affair on the Square returning to downtown Rockingham

By Staff Report
 1 day ago
RO file photo

ROCKINGHAM — After two years on hold, the city’s semi-annual sidewalk festival is making a comeback.

The Rockingham Downtown Corp. recently announced that Affair on the Square would be returning next month, currently slated for 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 12.

“(Affair on the Square) is a strolling sidewalk festival with vendors set up between the merchants and restaurants that will be open that evening,” Sharon Nichols said in an email to potential vendors. “Restaurants will offer specials and merchants will have prize drawings. There will be music in the square and restaurants.”

The Affair on the Square was held in October of 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those wishing to take part should register by May 6 to reserve a space by sending Nichols “your name, business name if you use one, email, cellphone and a description of what you make and sell.”

Nichols said potential vendors should also note if they will need electricity, as hookups are not available for every space.

There is no charge, however the RDC does not supply chairs, tables or tents. Set up begins at 4 p.m. the day of the event.

Anyone interested or who has questions should contact Nichols at 910-331-9965 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Rockingham, NC
