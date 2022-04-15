ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns' Landry Shamet: Leaves practice with foot injury

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Shamet left Friday's practice early with a left foot injury, Kellan Olson of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Frank Vogel Reportedly Knew The Los Angeles Lakers Wouldn't Have A Smooth Season When He Saw Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook Play Together In Preseason

The conversations surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers towards the end of the regular season have subsided, with the postseason getting underway in earnest during this week. However, one eye remains on what is transpiring in Los Angeles as the Lakers try to figure out where exactly things went so wrong for them so they can get around to fixing them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Torrey Craig
Person
Aaron Holiday
FanSided

Updated NBA Draft Order after Pelicans stun Clippers to make playoffs

With the NBA play-in tournament behind us and only the postseason to look forward to, the Draft order is set for all teams that did not make the playoffs. The Clippers held a double-digit lead over the Pelicans entering the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to survive the impending surge. Brandon Ingram and Co. took Willie Green’s inspirational words to heart, and mounted a comeback.
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Pelicans earn 105-101 win over Clippers, claim No. 8 seed

LOS ANGELES -- — A franchise player out for the season. A first-year head coach. A 1-12 start. The New Orleans Pelicans overcame it all and stormed back to make the playoffs. Brandon Ingram scored 30 points and the Pelicans rallied from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#Pelicans#Arizonasports Com#Clippers
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Placed on 10-day injured list

Pressly was placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly blew the save and took the loss Wednesday in Arizona when he allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks in one-third of an inning. It's possible that the injury contributed to his struggles, and the right-hander will have at least a week and a half to recover. In spite of Wednesday's rough outing, Pressly should reclaim closing duties upon his return. Hector Neris and Ryne Stanek are candidates for ninth-inning duties while Pressly is sidelined.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Gets going in fourth quarter

McCollum produced 19 points (9-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block in 42 minutes during Friday's 105-101 win over the Clippers. McCollum struggled to be efficient for the majority of the game, but he was able to put his struggles aside in the fourth quarter and registered seven points and two assists during the final period to lead New Orleans back from a 13-point deficit. While his overall numbers weren't as prolific as the first play-in game, his timely scoring was key in New Orleans advancing to its first playoffs since the 2017-18 season. The Pelicans will have to lean heavily on McCollum if they have any chance of pulling off a first-round upset against the Suns.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Lifted from Saturday's game

Bryant exited Saturday's game against the Cubs due to tightness in his quadriceps, Kyle Newman of The Denver Postreports. Bryant was pulled in the sixth inning as a precaution with Colorado holding a comfortable 8-1 lead. The issue doesn't sound serious, as manager Bud Black said after the game it's possible Bryant doesn't miss additional time. Even if Bryant is forced to miss Sunday's game, it doesn't sound as if a stint on the injured list will be needed.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Ejected from Saturday's game

Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

De'Anthony Melton coming off Grizzlies' bench in Game 1

Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ja Morant got Sunday's regular season finale off due to rest purposes. But in Game 1 of the Western Conference Playoffs, he is back in action and ready to rock. He'll also immediately start, sending Melton back to the bench.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Questionable for Sunday

Leddy (vision) suffered an injury after taking a high stick near his eye Saturday versus the Wild and is questionable to play Sunday versus the Predators, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Leddy has done well in 14 games with the Blues, picking up seven points and 12 shots on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Vincent Taylor: Lands with Falcons

Taylor (Achilles) is expected to sign with the Falcons on Saturday,Jordan Schultz of ESPN reports. Taylor was limited to only one game in 2021 due to an Achilles injury. He is hoping to be ready for the start of the 2022 campaign, and he should serve a rotational role along the Falcons' defensive line.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Padres' Wil Myers: Sitting again Saturday

Myers (thumb) remains on the bench for Saturday's game against Atlanta. Per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Myers skipped batting practice Friday due to a thumb issue and didn't end up getting into the game. Whether or not he's available off the bench Saturday is not yet clear. Matt Beaty will pick up a start in right field.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy