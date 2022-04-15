TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck driver rescued after rollover crash shuts down several lanes of I-95

Semitruck driver rescued after rollover crash shuts down several lanes of I-95

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A rollover crash involving a semi-truck created a major backup during holiday travel in Volusia County.

5:30 p.m. update:

Daytona Beach firefighters confirmed a semi-truck flipped on its said while driving on I-95.

Firefighters said the driver of the semi was trapped inside and needed to be rescued.

No other vehicles were involved and the driver was not injured, officials said.

Crews are still working to clear the roadway and major traffic congestion continues in the area.

Original report:

A semi-truck crash on Interstate 95 is creating traffic troubles Friday afternoon in Volusia County.

The crash occurred on southbound I-95 near LPGA Boulevard.

Several lanes are blocked after the semi rolled over near an overpass.

Drivers should look for alternate routes in the area if possible.

