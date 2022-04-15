ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck driver rescued after rollover crash shuts down several lanes of I-95

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Ra9g_0fAbyBjo00
Semitruck driver rescued after rollover crash shuts down several lanes of I-95

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A rollover crash involving a semi-truck created a major backup during holiday travel in Volusia County.

5:30 p.m. update:

Daytona Beach firefighters confirmed a semi-truck flipped on its said while driving on I-95.

Firefighters said the driver of the semi was trapped inside and needed to be rescued.

No other vehicles were involved and the driver was not injured, officials said.

Crews are still working to clear the roadway and major traffic congestion continues in the area.

Original report:

A semi-truck crash on Interstate 95 is creating traffic troubles Friday afternoon in Volusia County.

The crash occurred on southbound I-95 near LPGA Boulevard.

Several lanes are blocked after the semi rolled over near an overpass.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Drivers should look for alternate routes in the area if possible.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the crash and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
WESH

1 killed in multi-car crash on I-4 in Volusia, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead in a crash on I-4 that happened in Volusia County Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-4 and involves multiple cars, troopers say. FHP said the crash victim was pronounced dead...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
KFVS12

Truck drivers share their experiences in I-57 crash

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Drivers are sharing their experience from the deadly Interstate 57 crash. “But you almost couldn’t see across the highway. But then you could just hear them coming in and hitting, and horns going off. It was crazy,” truck driver Thomas Woodruff said. He believes...
SIKESTON, MO
Bangor Daily News

Large crash on I-95 in Bangor snarls traffic

Update: I-95 North in Bangor has completely reopened. A large crash on Interstate 95 North has reduced travel to one lane and snarled traffic throughout Bangor. Maine State Police photos of the scene show long lines of traffic stretching under the Hammond Street overpass. One photo shows a sedan and multiple tractor-trailers as being involved in the initial crash.
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Volusia County, FL
Cars
Daytona Beach, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
Daytona Beach, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Volusia County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Daytona Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Volusia County, FL
Accidents
County
Volusia County, FL
L.A. Weekly

Tiffini Cunningham Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Cactus Road [Phoenix, AZ]

Woman Dead, Four Hospitalized after Fatal Car Accident on 40th Street. The deadly collision happened near the intersection of 40th Street and Cactus Road, according to the reports. Authorities said an eastbound SUV with five occupants collided with a sedan that was attempting to turn onto southbound 40th Street. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Congestion#Truck Drivers#Interstate 95#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Channel 9#Eyewitness News#Cox Media Group
KDRV

UPDATE: Coast Guard Confirms One Death, Suspends Search for Missing Man

NORTH BEND, OR -- The U.S. Coast Guard says today it has suspended search efforts for the master of a boat that sank approximately 35 miles offshore Florence late Friday night as it also confirmed it recovered an unresponsive female victim Saturday, discovered to be a crew member of the boat, who was pronounced deceased by local emergency crews.
NORTH BEND, OR
CBS Denver

Southbound I-25 Reopens Following Crash Involving Semi, Several Vehicles Near Fort Collins

By Anna Maria Basquez (CBS4) – Interstate 25 reopened hours after southbound lanes were closed following a crash at Mulberry Street in Fort Collins. The crash happened just before noon Thursday and the interstate reopened just before 4 p.m. ALERT: SB I-25 near Mulberry is open. Thank you for your patience. Please buckle up and drive safe. @ColoradoDOT @LarimerSheriff @FCPolice — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) April 14, 2022 One person suffered serious injuries in the crash. A total of three people were rushed to the hospital. (credit: CSP) “It was a semi … but for some reason went through the median, hit multiple cars … it’s going to be an extended closure,” said Trooper Gary Cutler, spokesman for Colorado State Patrol. (credit: Dillon Thomas) The semi driver was headed northbound before crashing through the median. A Maserati was involved in the crash. Crews may have to reconstruct the Jersey Barrier at the crash scene. (credit: Dillon Thomas) A spokeswoman for Poudre Fire Authority said each person who was hurt was in a different car. SB I-25 shut down at Mulberry (CO 14) for a serious crash pic.twitter.com/Zw9vylYe2k — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) April 14, 2022
FORT COLLINS, CO
click orlando

SR-408 reopens in Orange County after 43-car pileup

ORLANDO, Fla. – State Road 408 in Orange County reopened several hours after a 43-car pileup shut the roadway down Friday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Orlando police said multiple crashes involved 43 cars at the Conway Toll Plaza just before 5 p.m. [TRENDING: ‘Pace clocking’ used to...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
click orlando

Crash involving semitruck, 3 vehicles creates backups on I-95 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A crash created major delays on Interstate 95 in Volusia County. The crash near LPGA Boulevard, or exit 265, blocked the left lanes of I-95 South. [TRENDING: ‘Pace clocking’ used to catch speeders in Florida. Trooper Steve explains | Joel Greenberg’s estranged wife appears in Matt Gaetz rap video | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Semi-truck fire shuts down Rock County bridge

TURTLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A semi-truck fire on Interstate 90 shut down a bridge in Rock County early Monday morning. It happened in the southbound lanes of 90 in the Town of Turtle around 3:45 a.m. Beloit and Janesville fire crews were called to the scene, where they found flames fully engulfing the semi. No […]
ROCK COUNTY, WI
click orlando

1 killed, 1 injured in Marion County crash, troopers say

OCALA, Fla. – A Ocala woman was killed and a woman from Colorado was injured in a Marion County crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on US-27 and NW 90th Avenue around 1 p.m. [TRENDING: Florida Gov. DeSantis rules out COVID...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman shot while driving through Orlando intersection

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are searching for a suspect in an overnight shooting at an Orlando intersection. Officials with the sheriff's office say a 24-year-old woman was shot around 3 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bonneville Drive and Sussex Drive. She was taken to the hospital...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
87K+
Followers
97K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy