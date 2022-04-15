ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To Macaroon or Macaron?

By Kate Kassin
Bon Appétit
Cover picture for the articleIn Too Afraid To Ask, we answer the questions you type into the search bar but never utter aloud. This week, macaroon vs. macaron: What is the difference?. Ah, the age-old question of macaroon vs. macaron—and one that’s especially top-of-mind during Passover, when macaroons (or are they macarons…) are served left...

SheKnows

Martha Stewart Just Turned Cream Cheese Frosting Into Cheesecake & It's The Perfect Easter Dessert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many culinary delights to enjoy when Easter rolls around that it’s hard to choose a favorite. From baked ham to deviled eggs, Easter candy and jelly beans, it’s one of our favorite holidays, but one thing we always have to have in some form is carrot cake. After all, it’s the Easter bunny’s favorite. But this year, why not take a note out of Martha Stewart’s book and doing things...
recipesgram.com

2-Ingredient Moist Chocolate Cake

This delicious moist chocolate cake is the best chocolate baking dessert in its category! Simple and easy, you can prepare this treat anytime because you need only 2 ingredients to get a well moist, wonderfully prepared chocolate cake. Follow the cooking tips and surprise your family and friends with this amazing chocolate cake. Try the recipe:
London Bruncher

Sautéed Pea Salad with Burrata Recipe

This easy warm-weather appetizer is ready in 10 minutes!. In this recipe, sugar snap peas are thinly sliced on the bias with shallots served over creamy burrata with grilled bread. Adding red wine vinegar to the pea salad as they cook adds a bit of acidity to contrast with the cheese. While they are mainly thought of as a spring vegetable, peas are in season starting in Spring through September or October. Store peas in the refrigerator, wrapped in plastic. They will stay fresh for three to five days.
recipesgram.com

Italian Lemon Cake (15-Minute Recipe)

This Italian lemon cake is so rich and delicious – but very easy and simple to make! You will need just 16 minutes to prepare it, plus around 20 minutes to cook – so, the complete process will take you only 35 minutes. Your family or friends will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:
Hillsdale Daily News

A few variations on traditional bread pudding

Linda from Pinconning says there's nothing better than her mom's Old-Fashioned Bread Pudding. Jeff from Caro sent in his recipe for Sausage & Apple Bread Pudding. It is delicious for a weekend breakfast. Sue from Archbold serves her Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce. Here are their recipes:. OLD-FASHIONED BREAD PUDDING.
thecountrycook.net

Southern Buttermilk Biscuits

This recipe for old-fashioned Southern Buttermilk Biscuits are the best! They come out so thick and fluffy and melt in your mouth!. Being from the south, we pretty much always have biscuits at every dinner. You just cannot go wrong with these easy and delicious Southern Buttermilk Biscuits. They take minimal ingredients and just a little arm work to throw them together. It is so easy to master biscuit making with just a few steps. I don't know a single person who doesn't love these biscuits. So if you are looking for that perfect biscuit recipe, then you have to make this Southern Buttermilk Biscuit recipe.
Ironton Tribune

FOOD: Hummus Deviled Eggs, Simple Macaroons

Cut hard-boiled eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and place in bowl. Using fork, mash yolks into fine crumble. Add hummus, cheese, bacon, mustard and salt; mix well. Evenly disperse teaspoons of yolk mixture into egg whites. Sprinkle with any remaining bacon, paprika and parsley. Simple Macaroons. • 1 large...
Bon Appétit

Double Banana Cake

Are you a enthusiast who always wants more, , MORE?! This easy banana cake recipe is ready to satisfy your very specific needs. The crumb is sweeter and more tender than that stalwart breakfast bread. The bananas are more present, being both mashed into the batter and sliced into disks and sandwiched between the two cake layers. Plus, there’s frosting! Banana bread, who?
WSVN-TV

Almondless Macarons/ Pedro Velarde, @pedroluisbakes

(WSVN) - There’s a reason why this macaron recipe got almost 10 million views on TikTok. Now the chef behind the viral sensation is showing us how to make these sweet treats. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys. The Dish: Almondless Macarons. The Chef: Pedro Velarde, aka @pedroluisbakes...
Fox11online.com

Peanut Butter Sandwich Kabobs

3 to 4 tablespoons granola (optional) Additional fresh fruit such as kiwi, strawberries, grapes or pineapple. Trim crusts from bread. Gently press bread or flatten with a rolling pin. Spread each slice with 2 tablespoons peanut butter and 2 tablespoons honey. Sprinkle a little granola on each piece of bread.
Mashed

The One Thing You Need To Make Authentic Italian Cannolis, According To A Chef

The pervasiveness of the cannoli is very impressive, because the fried, ricotta-filled pastry can be traced back to 10th and 11th century Sicily, and they are still enjoyed today (via La Cucina Italiana). The popular Italian dessert is a seemingly simple combination of sweetened ricotta inside a crispy pastry shell but has a surprisingly scandalous past. There are conflicting stories about whether the pastry was invented by Sicilian nuns or women in the "Moorish harem of Qalc'at al-Nissa," but either way, its phallic shape was no accident (via La Cucina Italiana). This was not uncommon at the time, as erotic desserts date back to Greek and Roman times, and were a "symbol of abundance," according to Maria Olivery, an expert in cultural heritage studies from the city of Palermo (via BBC).
thecountrycook.net

Lemon Poppy Seed Bread

A delicious breakfast, snack or dessert, this classic Lemon Poppy Seed Bread is a tasty, easy and almost effortless recipe for any occasion. . You don't need any yeast or have to worry about any rising times. You can have a delicious bread made and ready to eat in no time! That is one reason that I love this Lemon Poppy Seed Bread. Filled with citrus flavor, this bread recipe is great for all your spring and summer gatherings since it is one that everyone enjoys. If you are a fan of sweet quick breads, then you absolutely need to make this Lemon Poppy Seed Bread recipe.
Bon Appétit

Egg Bhurji Strata

1 tsp. Diamond Crystal or ½ tsp. Morton kosher salt, plus more. 2 large leeks, white and pale green parts only, thinly sliced. ½ tsp. mild chile powder (such as Kashmiri) ½ medium bunch cilantro, leaves and tender stems coarsely chopped, plus more for serving. ¼ medium...
Food & Wine

Strawberry-Vanilla-Rhubarb Jam

When the blush red stalks of rhubarb begin to fill the market stalls, it's a sign that spring is finally here. Puckeringly tart, fibrous, and juicy, rhubarb is made for adding dimension and depth to sweets. Recipe developer Jasmine Smith likes to pair rhubarb with a classic partner, strawberries, to...
